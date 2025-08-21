BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.56%)
DCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
DGKC 192.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.27%)
FCCL 53.40 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.29%)
FFL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.55%)
GCIL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.81%)
HUBC 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.63%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
MLCF 93.61 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.23%)
NBP 153.80 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (3.74%)
PAEL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
PPL 180.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.86%)
PREMA 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-4.19%)
PRL 31.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
PTC 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SNGP 118.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.58%)
SSGC 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.92%)
TPLP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
TRG 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.93%)
BR100 15,199 Increased By 13.7 (0.09%)
BR30 43,024 Increased By 181.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 150,591 Increased By 1230.3 (0.82%)
KSE30 45,869 Increased By 316.7 (0.7%)
Aug 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-21

Tech stocks pressure Wall St as caution sets in ahead of Fed meet

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2025 06:06am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes fell on Wednesday and the Nasdaq hit a two-week low as a rally in technology stocks cooled and caution prevailed ahead of the Federal Reserve’s highly anticipated Jackson Hole symposium later this week

After driving much of the market’s recovery from the April selloff, tech stocks are pulling back as investors reassess high valuations in the sector. The S&P 500 technology index slid 1.4% on the day.

Analysts pointed to a set of possible triggers for the decline: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a report last week artificial intelligence stocks were “in a bubble”, while a study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology showed most tech companies were struggling to scale. There are also concerns of government interference. Sources said the Trump administration was looking into taking equity stakes in chip firms such as Intel, weeks after unprecedented revenue-sharing deals with Nvidia and AMD.

Nvidia slid 1.7% and Advanced Micro Devices fell 2.2%, while Intel and Micron fell between 6.8% and 5.1%. Nvidia’s quarterly results on August 27 are keenly awaited for clues on demand for artificial intelligence.

Other megacap growth names such as Apple and Meta also came under pressure, falling 1.7% and 1.4%, respectively.

“It’s much more about profit-taking and temporary rebalance here,” said Phil Blancato, chief executive officer of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management in New York. “If you get a Federal Reserve cut or a mention of it on Friday, this will reverse pretty quickly, but this is a lot to do with names pushed up to really lofty levels.”

At 11:58 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 83.91 points, or 0.19%, to 44,838.36, the S&P 500 lost 47.48 points, or 0.74%, to 6,363.89 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 293.78 points, or 1.38%, to 21,021.17.

The Nasdaq was on track for its biggest two-day drop since April, when US tariff announcements had rattled global financial markets.

Minutes from the Fed’s July meeting, where interest rates were left unchanged, are due at 2 p.m. ET and could set the tone for the central bank’s upcoming annual Jackson Hole conference, where Chair Jerome Powell is expected to speak on Friday.

His remarks will be closely watched for policy signals, as investors continue to price in a 25-basis-point rate cut in September, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Remarks from Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic are expected later in the day.

Meanwhile, investors also monitored allegations that Fed Governor Lisa Cook was involved in mortgage fraud.

Earnings from big retailers, seen as a barometer for the health of the American consumer, are also in the spotlight this week as sentiment has taken a hit from concerns that tariffs could drive prices higher.

tech stocks Fed

Comments

200 characters

Tech stocks pressure Wall St as caution sets in ahead of Fed meet

Economic census: PBS set to launch report on findings

Chinese conglomerate keen to invest in maritime sector

Water released into Sutlej by India causes crop losses in Pakistani Punjab

Karachi: rains cause around Rs15bn trade losses

Uniform FCA: ECC unimpressed by Nepra’s viewpoint

APTMA demands SNGPL waive gas bill arrears

Land-related cases: Wapda chief comments on AG’s findings

Credit access to small farmers: Risk coverage scheme for banks, MFBs unveiled

Regulators linked to SECP eService portal

PBC rejects amendments in anti-terrorism act

Read more stories