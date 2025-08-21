BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.56%)
DCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
DGKC 192.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.27%)
FCCL 53.40 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.29%)
FFL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.55%)
GCIL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.81%)
HUBC 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.63%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
MLCF 93.61 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.23%)
NBP 153.80 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (3.74%)
PAEL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
PPL 180.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.86%)
PREMA 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-4.19%)
PRL 31.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
PTC 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SNGP 118.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.58%)
SSGC 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.92%)
TPLP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
TRG 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.93%)
BR100 15,199 Increased By 13.7 (0.09%)
BR30 43,024 Increased By 181.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 150,591 Increased By 1230.3 (0.82%)
KSE30 45,869 Increased By 316.7 (0.7%)
Markets Print 2025-08-21

China stocks close at 10-year high on fund inflows

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2025 06:06am

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose to their highest level since 2015 on Wednesday, extending a rally fuelled by a rotation of funds into equities amid easing trade tensions and Beijing’s crackdown on excessive competition.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index closed up 1.1%, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was up 0.2%.

The Shanghai Composite Index rallied to 3,766 points, the highest level since August 2015.

More than 200 mutual funds have been established since July, of which over 70% are equity-focused, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday. These newly set up equity funds have raised 67.7 billion yuan, providing fresh fuel for the bull run.

Investors were also encouraged by fresh government moves to curb price wars and industrial overcapacity.

China’s industry ministry said it held a meeting with solar industry representatives, the second in two months, urging the sector to strengthen regulations and reduce extreme competition among firms.

UBS analysts said in a note that China’s equity markets had extended gains in August despite a string of disappointing macroeconomic data and tepid policy support.

The analysts said the A-share rally could continue, as retail participation typically rises after stronger market performance. “We still retain some defensive names given the overall lukewarm economy and our preferred exposures included major banks and telecoms,” they added.

Total turnover of onshore shares exceeded 2.5 trillion yuan for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.

Tech majors closed roughly flat, showing resilience despite overnight declines in the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

China stocks CSI300 Index

