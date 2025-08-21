Aleem, GB governor discuss post-rains situation

ISLAMABAD: An important meeting was held in Gilgit between Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Governor Syed Mehdi Shah.

They both discussed the overall situation of the province following the recent floods and torrential rains adding the restoration of affected roads and ongoing relief efforts.

The GB governor appreciated the rapid response and relief operations carried out by the National Highways Authority (NHA) and the Ministry of Communications.

He said that the timely deployment of heavy machinery in such difficult circumstances is commendable and has played a vital role in the opening of the road network in GB.

They both expressed grief over the loss of precious lives and public property in various districts due to rains but noted that joint efforts of the federal and provincial governments have accelerated the process of reopening transport routes.

The GB governor also thanked Aleem Khan for personally visiting Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Federal Minister stated that this natural calamity was indeed a major challenge; however, the NHA, the FWO and other institutions immediately responded and began emergency work from day one with additional machinery and workforce deployed from Punjab and Sindh.

He informed that he personally visited GB to oversee the restoration of the affected highways.

Both leaders also talked about Naltar Expressway, Babusar Road, Ghizer Expressway and other key routes and noted that progress is being reviewed on a daily basis.

