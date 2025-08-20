BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Pakistan

Chinese FM Wang Yi arrives in Islamabad for three-day visit

BR Web Desk Published August 20, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday for a three-day official visit at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the Foreign Office said.

Dar received Wang at Nur Khan Airbase, where senior officials from the Foreign Ministry and the Chinese Embassy were present. Children in traditional attire presented flowers to the visiting dignitary.

During the visit, the Sixth Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue will be held in Islamabad, co-chaired by Dar and Wang. The talks are expected to cover political, economic and security cooperation.

Wang’s arrival precedes Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s scheduled visit to Beijing later this month for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, where he is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Earlier, Wang attended the Sixth Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue in Kabul alongside Dar and Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

At the meeting, the three countries reaffirmed their commitment to deepen regional cooperation, including the extension of the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into Afghanistan.

According to a joint statement, the three sides said the corridor’s extension would enhance trade, transit and development opportunities for Afghanistan while linking it more closely with regional markets.

They also pledged to strengthen cooperation in counterterrorism and drug control, as well as collaboration in health, education, culture and connectivity.

