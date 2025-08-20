BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.56%)
DCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
DGKC 192.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.27%)
FCCL 53.40 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.29%)
FFL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.55%)
GCIL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.81%)
HUBC 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.63%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
MLCF 93.61 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.23%)
NBP 153.80 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (3.74%)
PAEL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
PPL 180.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.86%)
PREMA 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-4.19%)
PRL 31.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
PTC 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SNGP 118.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.58%)
SSGC 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.92%)
TPLP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
TRG 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.93%)
BR100 15,199 Increased By 13.7 (0.09%)
BR30 43,024 Increased By 181.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 150,591 Increased By 1230.3 (0.82%)
KSE30 45,869 Increased By 316.7 (0.7%)
Aug 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Staff shortages at India’s aviation regulator and air traffic control threaten safety, lawmakers say

Reuters Published 20 Aug, 2025 06:54pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: An Indian parliamentary committee on aviation has warned that staffing shortages at the country’s air safety regulator and lack of air traffic controllers pose a threat to safety in one of the world’s fastest growing aviation markets.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is grappling “with a profound and persistent shortage of technical and regulatory personnel,” with almost half of its posts unfilled, the committee said in a report on Wednesday.

Lawmakers were reviewing aviation safety in India in the aftermath of the deadly Air India Boeing Dreamliner crash that killed 260 people in June, the world’s worst aviation disaster in a decade.

A few days before the crash, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed an annual global meeting of airlines in New Delhi, underscoring how India is banking on a boom in aviation to support wider development goals.

Staffing shortages at the DGCA were “an existential threat to the integrity of India’s aviation safety system,” said the transport, tourism and culture committee report that also followed several helicopter accidents in northern India.

India aviation watchdog finds 263 lapses at Indian airlines in annual audit

It said the root of the crisis lay in an outdated recruitment model under which a recruitment agency hires personnel on behalf of the DGCA.

The civil aviation ministry, which houses the regulator, has described the process as “slow and inflexible,” according to the report and the DGCA faces a challenge in attracting and retaining highly skilled professionals.

The ministry and the DGCA did not respond to emailed requests for comment.

Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu told lawmakers last month that the government would fill up 190 of the more than 500 unfilled positions in the DGCA by October.

The parliamentary committee recommended launching a focused recruitment campaign and suggested a new regulatory authority could be created to replace the DGCA.

The committee also said India’s air traffic controllers were under immense pressure due to staffing shortages caused by failures in workforce planning. Some air traffic controllers were not adequately trained, the committee added.

The report criticised the Airports Authority of India and the DGCA for a “deeply troubling practice” of not following duty time limitations for the controllers, saying that raised the risk of fatigue and increased the chances of a controller error.

Narendra Modi India Air India India's aviation regulator

Comments

200 characters

Staff shortages at India’s aviation regulator and air traffic control threaten safety, lawmakers say

PSX scales new all-time high as positive momentum continues

PM Shehbaz, COAS visit flood-hit KP districts, vow crackdown on illegal encroachments and timber mafia

‘Strong and growing’ interest among American firms in Pakistan’s energy sector, says US diplomat

Imran Khan nominates Mahmood Achakzai for opposition leader in NA

Pakistan, Azerbaijan explore new avenues of economic, trade cooperation

Pakistani rupee records 9th consecutive gain against US dollar

At least 12 dead in rain-related incidents in Karachi

PAF launches flood relief operation in GB, evacuates 75 stranded

Govt launches risk coverage scheme for small farmers & underserved areas

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Read more stories