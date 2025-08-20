Erdogan tells Putin Turkiye backs Ukraine peace talks involving ‘all parties’: presidency

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday informed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin by phone that Turkiye would support a process involving “all parties” for peace in Ukraine, the Turkish presidency said.

Erdogan told Putin that “Turkiye has sincerely strived for a just peace since the beginning of the war, and in this context, supports approaches aimed at establishing lasting peace with the participation of all parties,” his office said in a statement.

Turkiye, which enjoys friendly ties with both its Black Sea neighbors, has hosted three rounds of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia since May.

Ankara has often insisted on the protection of Ukraine’s territorial integrity while shying away from Western sanctions on Russia.

US, NATO planners start to craft Ukraine security guarantee options

US President Donald Trump held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders in Washington on Monday, three days after his landmark encounter with Putin in Alaska.

NATO head Mark Rutte called Erdogan on Tuesday by phone on his way back to Europe after that meeting, the Turkish presidency said.

The pair discussed “Turkiye’s contribution to the peace process, as one of NATO’s most important countries” and agreed to remain on close coordination, according to the presidency.

They also exchanged views on feasible and sustainable security guarantees, the statement said, without further elaboration.