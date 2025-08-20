Pakistan, Azerbaijan explore new avenues of economic, trade cooperation

Pakistan and Azerbaijan discussed on Wednesday implementation of a trade and economic roadmap, underscoring the importance of enhancing people-to-people and business-to-business ties as a foundation for long-term cooperation, a statement from Commerce ministry said.

The development came as Coordinator to Prime Minister on Commerce Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan held a meeting with Ambassador of Azerbaijan at the Office of the Coordinator, Kohsar Block.

“The meeting discussed the implementation of the trade and economic roadmap. Both sides underscored the importance of enhancing people-to-people and business-to-business ties as a foundation for long-term cooperation,” the ministry statement read.

As per the details, the meeting emphasised the need to attract and safeguard private sector investment, highlighting that such investment remains the most sustainable pathway for economic growth.

“Discussions also explored potential opportunities in the aviation sector, with a view to facilitating future collaboration.”

Representatives of Kitchen Cuisine were also present, signalling the growing interest of Pakistan’s private sector in pursuing cross-border business partnerships and investment opportunities.

“The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides reaffirming their intent to strengthen economic linkages, deepen bilateral cooperation, and open new avenues for mutually beneficial investment,” the ministry said.