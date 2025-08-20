BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.56%)
DCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
DGKC 192.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.27%)
FCCL 53.40 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.29%)
FFL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.55%)
GCIL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.81%)
HUBC 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.63%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
MLCF 93.61 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.23%)
NBP 153.80 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (3.74%)
PAEL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
PPL 180.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.86%)
PREMA 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-4.19%)
PRL 31.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
PTC 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SNGP 118.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.58%)
SSGC 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.92%)
TPLP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
TRG 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.93%)
BR100 15,199 Increased By 13.7 (0.09%)
BR30 43,024 Increased By 181.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 150,591 Increased By 1230.3 (0.82%)
KSE30 45,869 Increased By 316.7 (0.7%)
Aug 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Arabica coffee slips after matching two-month high

Reuters Published 20 Aug, 2025 05:52pm

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures on ICE eased on Wednesday after earlier matching the prior session’s two-month high with the market technically overbought after its recent strong advance.

Coffee

Arabica coffee futures fell 0.2% to $3.5545 per lb by 1200 GMT after rising as far as $3.5910.

Dealers said the market may be due for a period of consolidation after the recent strong advance in prices.

The market has been supported by a drop in certified exchange stocks as roasters look to secure alternative supplies following the imposition of a 50% tariff on U.S. imports of Brazilian coffee.

Dealers noted, however, that exchange stocks had begun to creep up this week, standing at 736,573 bags, as of August 19, up from a recent low of 726,661 bags on August 14. Most of the added coffee is from Honduras with some increase also in Mexican supplies.

Robusta coffee gained 1% to $4,312 a metric ton.

Arabica coffee turns lower after setting two-month peak

Sugar

Raw sugar rose 1.7% to 16.58 cents per lb.

Dealers said supportive factors included the recent rise in refining margins, which should boost demand for raws, and sentiment that strong imports into China in July are likely to continue for at least the next couple of months.

White sugar gained 2.7% to $490.60 a ton.

Cocoa

New York cocoa fell 0.75% to $8,106 a ton.

Dealers said there remained concern about dry weather in West Africa while noting isolated showers this week had provided some relief.

London cocoa lost 0.4% to 5,534 pounds per ton.

Coffee Arabica coffee coffee prices coffee crop

Comments

200 characters

Arabica coffee slips after matching two-month high

‘Strong and growing’ interest among American firms in Pakistan’s energy sector, says US diplomat

Pakistani rupee records 9th consecutive gain against US dollar

At least 12 dead in rain-related incidents in Karachi

PAF launches flood relief operation in GB, evacuates 75 stranded

Govt launches risk coverage scheme for small farmers & underserved areas

Dar arrives in Kabul for trilateral FMs’ meeting

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Indian Oil, BPCL resume buying Russian oil for September as discounts widen, sources say

Engro Powergen Qadirpur inks agreement to include Badar-1 gas in fuel mix

Pakistan’s National Foods approves subsidiary restructuring, divestment move

Read more stories