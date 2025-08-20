BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.56%)
DCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
DGKC 192.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.27%)
FCCL 53.40 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.29%)
FFL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.55%)
GCIL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.81%)
HUBC 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.63%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
MLCF 93.61 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.23%)
NBP 153.80 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (3.74%)
PAEL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
PPL 180.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.86%)
PREMA 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-4.19%)
PRL 31.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
PTC 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SNGP 118.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.58%)
SSGC 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.92%)
TPLP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
TRG 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.93%)
BR100 15,199 Increased By 13.7 (0.09%)
BR30 43,024 Increased By 181.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 150,591 Increased By 1230.3 (0.82%)
KSE30 45,869 Increased By 316.7 (0.7%)
Aug 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India panel proposes exempting taxes on health, life insurance

Reuters Published 20 Aug, 2025 05:38pm

NEW DELHI: A panel of Indian state ministers on goods and services tax (GST) has proposed exempting tax on health and life insurance premiums for individuals, two state ministers told reporters on Wednesday.

The panel met days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced sweeping cuts to the GST to boost India’s economy in the face of trade conflict with Washington.

The panel of state ministers has proposed exempting health and life insurance premiums for individuals from the current 18%, the deputy chief minister of Bihar state, Samrat Chaudhary, said after the meeting in New Delhi.

The final decision will be taken by the GST council, which is chaired by the federal finance minister and includes all state finance ministers as members.

India’s tax restructuring a ‘huge reform’, will boost competitiveness, Maruti Suzuki chair says

The GST council meeting is expected in September or October, before the Hindu festival of Diwali, which is the country’s biggest shopping season.

The panel expects a revenue loss of 97 billion rupees ($1.11 billion) if health and life insurance premiums for individuals are exempted from GST, added Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, a minister from the southern state of Telangana.

In the next GST council meeting, the ministers are also expected to decide on the biggest overhaul of the tax regime since its introduction in 2017.

Narendra Modi India indian economy Indian tax goods and services tax health tax life insurance tax

Comments

200 characters

India panel proposes exempting taxes on health, life insurance

‘Strong and growing’ interest among American firms in Pakistan’s energy sector, says US diplomat

Pakistani rupee records 9th consecutive gain against US dollar

At least 12 dead in rain-related incidents in Karachi

PAF launches flood relief operation in GB, evacuates 75 stranded

Govt launches risk coverage scheme for small farmers & underserved areas

Dar arrives in Kabul for trilateral FMs’ meeting

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Indian Oil, BPCL resume buying Russian oil for September as discounts widen, sources say

Engro Powergen Qadirpur inks agreement to include Badar-1 gas in fuel mix

Pakistan’s National Foods approves subsidiary restructuring, divestment move

Read more stories