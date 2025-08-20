BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.56%)
DCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
DGKC 192.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.27%)
FCCL 53.40 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.29%)
FFL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.55%)
GCIL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.81%)
HUBC 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.63%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
MLCF 93.61 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.23%)
NBP 153.80 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (3.74%)
PAEL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
PPL 180.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.86%)
PREMA 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-4.19%)
PRL 31.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
PTC 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SNGP 118.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.58%)
SSGC 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.92%)
TPLP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
TRG 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.93%)
BR100 15,199 Increased By 13.7 (0.09%)
BR30 43,024 Increased By 181.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 150,591 Increased By 1230.3 (0.82%)
KSE30 45,869 Increased By 316.7 (0.7%)
Aug 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UltraTech to sell India Cements’ stake worth up to $85.6 million

Reuters Published 20 Aug, 2025 04:43pm

UltraTech Cement said on Wednesday it will offload a stake of up to 6.5% in its unit India Cements, valued at 7.45 billion rupees ($85.6 million) according to Reuters calculations, via open market transactions.

India Cements’ stock ended 0.8% lower at 370.25 rupees. Shares of UltraTech, India’s largest cement maker, ended flat at 12,874 rupees.

The company, which took control of India Cements in July last year, said the sale was to comply with “applicable laws”. India’s market regulator mandates that controlling shareholders, called promoters in India, can only hold a stake of up to 75%.

UltraTech owns an 81.5% stake in India Cements, exchange data as of June-end showed, with the rest held by public shareholders.

India UltraTech Cement

Comments

200 characters

UltraTech to sell India Cements’ stake worth up to $85.6 million

‘Strong and growing’ interest among American firms in Pakistan’s energy sector, says US diplomat

Pakistani rupee records 9th consecutive gain against US dollar

At least 12 dead in rain-related incidents in Karachi

PAF launches flood relief operation in GB, evacuates 75 stranded

Govt launches risk coverage scheme for small farmers & underserved areas

Dar arrives in Kabul for trilateral FMs’ meeting

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Indian Oil, BPCL resume buying Russian oil for September as discounts widen, sources say

Engro Powergen Qadirpur inks agreement to include Badar-1 gas in fuel mix

Pakistan’s National Foods approves subsidiary restructuring, divestment move

Read more stories