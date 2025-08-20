BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.56%)
DCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
DGKC 192.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.27%)
FCCL 53.40 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.29%)
FFL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.55%)
GCIL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.81%)
HUBC 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.63%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
MLCF 93.61 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.23%)
NBP 153.80 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (3.74%)
PAEL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
PPL 180.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.86%)
PREMA 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-4.19%)
PRL 31.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
PTC 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SNGP 118.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.58%)
SSGC 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.92%)
TPLP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
TRG 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.93%)
BR100 15,199 Increased By 13.7 (0.09%)
BR30 43,024 Increased By 181.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 150,591 Increased By 1230.3 (0.82%)
KSE30 45,869 Increased By 316.7 (0.7%)
Aug 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s Aurobindo Pharma leads race to buy generic drugmaker Zentiva for $5.5 billion, Economic Times reports

Reuters Published 20 Aug, 2025 04:27pm

India’s Aurobindo Pharma is leading the race to buy Prague-based drugmaker Zentiva for up to $5.5 billion, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday, in what could be the largest-ever acquisition by an Indian pharmaceutical firm.

Aurobindo is in talks with Zentiva’s owner U.S.-based private equity firm Advent International, the report said, citing people aware of the matter.

However, Aurobindo, in a statement to exchanges, said no binding agreements have been signed by the company’s board.

The company’s shares slid as much as 4.7% in early trade after the report, before trimming it to 3.7% lower.

Advent International and Zentiva declined to comment on the report.

India drugmakers Aurobindo Pharma Indian drugmaker

Comments

200 characters

India’s Aurobindo Pharma leads race to buy generic drugmaker Zentiva for $5.5 billion, Economic Times reports

‘Strong and growing’ interest among American firms in Pakistan’s energy sector, says US diplomat

Pakistani rupee records 9th consecutive gain against US dollar

At least 12 dead in rain-related incidents in Karachi

PAF launches flood relief operation in GB, evacuates 75 stranded

Govt launches risk coverage scheme for small farmers & underserved areas

Dar arrives in Kabul for trilateral FMs’ meeting

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Indian Oil, BPCL resume buying Russian oil for September as discounts widen, sources say

Engro Powergen Qadirpur inks agreement to include Badar-1 gas in fuel mix

Pakistan’s National Foods approves subsidiary restructuring, divestment move

Read more stories