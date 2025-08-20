India’s Aurobindo Pharma leads race to buy generic drugmaker Zentiva for $5.5 billion, Economic Times reports

India’s Aurobindo Pharma is leading the race to buy Prague-based drugmaker Zentiva for up to $5.5 billion, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday, in what could be the largest-ever acquisition by an Indian pharmaceutical firm.

Aurobindo is in talks with Zentiva’s owner U.S.-based private equity firm Advent International, the report said, citing people aware of the matter.

However, Aurobindo, in a statement to exchanges, said no binding agreements have been signed by the company’s board.

The company’s shares slid as much as 4.7% in early trade after the report, before trimming it to 3.7% lower.

Advent International and Zentiva declined to comment on the report.