BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.56%)
DCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
DGKC 192.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.27%)
FCCL 53.40 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.29%)
FFL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.55%)
GCIL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.81%)
HUBC 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.63%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
MLCF 93.61 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.23%)
NBP 153.80 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (3.74%)
PAEL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
PPL 180.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.86%)
PREMA 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-4.19%)
PRL 31.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
PTC 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SNGP 118.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.58%)
SSGC 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.92%)
TPLP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
TRG 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.93%)
BR100 15,199 Increased By 13.7 (0.09%)
BR30 43,024 Increased By 181.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 150,591 Increased By 1230.3 (0.82%)
KSE30 45,869 Increased By 316.7 (0.7%)
Aug 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US tariffs on Chinese graphite spark opportunity for India’s Epsilon

Reuters Published 20 Aug, 2025 04:19pm

NEW DELHI: India’s Epsilon Advanced Materials is moving swiftly to close deals to supply critical components to Japanese and South Korean battery makers in the U.S., a top executive said, after Washington imposed anti-dumping duties on Chinese imports.

The U.S. in July imposed a punitive 93.5% tariff on import of graphite anode materials from China, creating an opportunity for India’s Epsilon to break Beijing’s monopoly on supplies of the key battery component.

Indeed, U.S.-based battery makers are eager to secure alternative suppliers as the higher levies disrupt supply chains and stoke uncertainty, including over future price rises.

Vikram Handa, managing director of Epsilon, which makes graphite anode materials for EV batteries, expressed confidence over some new supply deals.

“Last month, they were saying let’s wait and see how things go. Now we think in the next 60 to 80 days, we will close our contracts,” said Handa.

Epsilon, which announced plans for a $650 million factory in North Caroline in October 2023, has been working on getting permits and environmental clearances, while waiting for firm orders before putting a shovel in the ground.

“The numbers now start making sense for customers to buy from the U.S.,” said Handa, adding that the plant, which will have capacity of 30,000 tonnes of anode materials, is expected to be up and running by mid-2027.

An EV battery is made up of four components - anode, cathode, electrolyser and separator. The anode contributes to fast-charging and vehicle range.

The U.S. needs 500,000 tonnes of anode materials a year for its EV and energy storage battery needs, which were met largely by China, which refines over 90% of the world’s graphite into the material used in almost all EV battery anodes.

Mumbai-based Epsilon also has plans to invest over $1.1 billion in a 100,000-tonne anode materials facility in India’s Karnataka state, but has yet to see serious interest in India.

Handa said low Chinese prices were a draw for Indian companies, but he was trying to persuade them to buy at least 20% from Epsilon, so that “if China closes the tap,” they had an alternative supplier.

“If it is zero (demand for Epsilon’s anodes) right now, how will I put up a plant?” he asked.

“I hope this rare earth story doesn’t play out the same way for battery materials,” given Indian companies dependence on them, he said.

Tariffs US tariffs Trump tariffs India tariffs Epsilon

Comments

200 characters

US tariffs on Chinese graphite spark opportunity for India’s Epsilon

‘Strong and growing’ interest among American firms in Pakistan’s energy sector, says US diplomat

Pakistani rupee records 9th consecutive gain against US dollar

At least 12 dead in rain-related incidents in Karachi

PAF launches flood relief operation in GB, evacuates 75 stranded

Govt launches risk coverage scheme for small farmers & underserved areas

Dar arrives in Kabul for trilateral FMs’ meeting

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Indian Oil, BPCL resume buying Russian oil for September as discounts widen, sources say

Engro Powergen Qadirpur inks agreement to include Badar-1 gas in fuel mix

Pakistan’s National Foods approves subsidiary restructuring, divestment move

Read more stories