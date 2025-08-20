BML 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
World

Israel to call up 50,000 reservists before Gaza City offensive, military official says

Reuters Published 20 Aug, 2025 02:23pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel will call up 50,000 reservists before a planned offensive to take Gaza City but most forces that would operate in the Gaza Strip’s largest urban centre would be active duty soldiers, an Israeli military official said on Wednesday.

The call-up notices could be sent in the coming days, with reservists to report for duty in September, the military official said.

“Most of the troops that will be mobilised in this new stage will be active duty and not reservists,” said the official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity.

Israelis rally nationwide calling for end to Gaza war, hostage deal

The reservists who are called up could be in the air force, intelligence or supporting roles, or replace active duty soldiers stationed outside Gaza, the official said.

Israel Gaza Gaza Strip Israeli military Israel Foreign Minister Gaza war Israel Gaza war Israel Hamas Gaza genocide Gaza truce talks Iran Israel war Gaza civil defence agency Gaza humanitarian crisis Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Gaza casefire Gaza plans Israel’s plan to take control of Gaza

