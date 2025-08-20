BML 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
BOP 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.84%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (5.01%)
DCL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.47%)
DGKC 191.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 53.02 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (5.53%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.74%)
HUBC 159.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.51%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 92.55 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (3.05%)
NBP 152.28 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (2.72%)
PAEL 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
POWER 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.68%)
PPL 180.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.73%)
PREMA 42.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-4.14%)
PRL 31.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
PTC 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 117.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.79%)
SSGC 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.72%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.3%)
TPLP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
TRG 57.37 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.63%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.82%)
BR100 15,208 Increased By 22.4 (0.15%)
BR30 43,075 Increased By 232.2 (0.54%)
KSE100 150,591 Increased By 1230.3 (0.82%)
KSE30 45,869 Increased By 316.7 (0.7%)
Aug 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

Netizens lash out at provincial government as Karachi drowns

BR Web Desk Published August 20, 2025 Updated August 20, 2025 03:13pm
People wade through a flooded road after the monsoon rain in Karachi, Pakistan, August 19, 2025. Photo: Reuters
People wade through a flooded road after the monsoon rain in Karachi, Pakistan, August 19, 2025. Photo: Reuters

All life and roads came to a halt on Tuesday as the first of the monsoon rains caused mass urban flooding in Karachi, exposing poor infrastructure, and leading to widespread power outages. Netizens aired their frustration on social media citing how year after year they experience the same sad plight every monsoon season. 

As #karachirain began trending on X, much of the angst was levied at the federal government, as images of a flooded Shahrah-e-Faisal - Karachi’s main artery - began floating on social media, along with images of cars and other vehicles floating down streets, and of houses submerged in water.

Rainfall reached levels not seen in years in some parts of the city, Pakistan’s largest, with a population of more than 20 million.

At least 12 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents, and the city is bracing for thundershowers until August 22.

PPP Karachi rains urban floods in Sindh

Comments

200 characters

Netizens lash out at provincial government as Karachi drowns

‘Strong and growing’ interest among American firms in Pakistan’s energy sector, says US diplomat

At least 12 dead in rain-related incidents in Karachi

PAF launches flood relief operation in GB, evacuates 75 stranded

Dar arrives in Kabul for trilateral FMs’ meeting

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Oil firms as investors await next steps in Ukraine peace talks

Indian Oil, BPCL resume buying Russian oil for September as discounts widen, sources say

Trump says US may provide air support to back a Ukraine peace deal

Engro Powergen Qadirpur inks agreement to include Badar-1 gas in fuel mix

Pakistan’s National Foods approves subsidiary restructuring, divestment move

Read more stories