Netizens lash out at provincial government as Karachi drowns

All life and roads came to a halt on Tuesday as the first of the monsoon rains caused mass urban flooding in Karachi, exposing poor infrastructure, and leading to widespread power outages. Netizens aired their frustration on social media citing how year after year they experience the same sad plight every monsoon season.

As #karachirain began trending on X, much of the angst was levied at the federal government, as images of a flooded Shahrah-e-Faisal - Karachi’s main artery - began floating on social media, along with images of cars and other vehicles floating down streets, and of houses submerged in water.

Rainfall reached levels not seen in years in some parts of the city, Pakistan’s largest, with a population of more than 20 million.

At least 12 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents, and the city is bracing for thundershowers until August 22.