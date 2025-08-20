BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

PAF launches flood relief operation in GB, evacuates 75 stranded

BR Web Desk Published August 20, 2025 Updated August 20, 2025 10:25am

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has evacuated 75 stranded individuals from Gilgit-Baltistan in a large-scale flood relief operation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

“Demonstrating unwavering resolve amidst difficult weather conditions and rugged mountainous terrain, PAF C-130 aircraft airlifted 7 tons of dry rations, daily use eatables and life-saving medicines from PAF Base Nur Khan to Gilgit,” the ISPR said.

It added that the consignment will be distributed in remote flood-affected valleys in coordination with National Disaster Management Authority.

“Over the coming days, PAF aircraft and ground teams will remain engaged in sustained relief operations, delivering food, medicines, shelter and medical aid to vulnerable communities.”

The timely and determined response by PAF has brought renewed hope to flood-hit families in Gilgit-Baltistan, reaffirming the unflinching resolve of Pakistan Armed Forces to stand shoulder to shoulder with the nation in every hour of trial, added the ISPR.

As heavy monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed an intensified and wide-reaching response to relief and rehabilitation efforts across the flood-affected area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The prime minister called for an uninterrupted electricity supply to the flood-stricken districts of KP for at least one week.

He also instructed that all formalities related to the disbursement of financial aid to victims be completed without delay.

NDMA officials told the meeting that more than 25,000 people have been rescued since the onset of flooding. A total of 411 medical camps have been established nationwide – 308 of them in KP alone. The Ministry of Finance informed the meeting that an additional Rs4 billion has been allocated to sustain ongoing rescue and relief operations.

Rain victims: ECC approves relief package

Meanwhile, NDMA has warned of more intense monsoon spells across the country until September 10.

