BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.59%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.69%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
DGKC 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.09%)
FCCL 50.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.52%)
GCIL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
NBP 148.25 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
PPL 182.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.76%)
PREMA 44.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.39%)
PRL 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
PTC 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
SSGC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
TRG 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 15,186 Increased By 82.6 (0.55%)
BR30 42,842 Increased By 223 (0.52%)
KSE100 149,361 Increased By 1164.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 45,552 Increased By 281.7 (0.62%)
Aug 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-20

SOEs’ boards: PM sets up panel to revamp processes

Recorder Report Published 20 Aug, 2025 03:24am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a committee to review and streamline the existing framework and processes governing the appointment and governance of Boards of Directors (BoDs) of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

The Committee will comprise of Minister for Establishment (Convener), Secretary Finance (Member), Secretary Law and Justice (Member), Secretary, Commerce Division (Member), Secretary Power (Member), Secretary, Cabinet Division (Member), Chairman, FBR (Member), Shakeel Ahmed Mangnejo, Special Secretary to Prime Minister (Member) and Waqas ul Hasan- CEO Karandaaz (Member).

The Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the Committee are as follows: (i) review the existing legal regulatory, and administrative framework for appointment and reconstitution of BoDs of SOEs, including provisions of the SOE Act, 2023, and relevant rules/regulations, and propose amendments, if required; (ii) identify causes of delays in the BoDs nomination, vetting and approval process, including inter-divisional bottlenecks and procedural overlaps and recommend a transparent, merit-based and efficient process; (iii) examine the role of federal divisions in promoting good corporate governance of SOE boards in terms of transparency of process (agenda setting, decision making, issuance of board minutes/resolutions, critical decisions like pay, selection/pay packages of CEOs, compliance with regulatory framework, etc); and (iv) any other issue ancillary to above. The Committee may co-opt any other member(s).The Committee shall submit a comprehensive report with actionable recommendations to the Prime Minister’s Office within the current month. Cabinet Division (Cabinet Wing) shall provide secretarial support to the committee.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif SOEs BODs Terms of Reference

Comments

200 characters

SOEs’ boards: PM sets up panel to revamp processes

Rain victims: ECC approves relief package

Moody’s upgrades 5 banks’ ratings to ‘Caa1’

Govt issues updated PFM Act 2019 with amendments

KP, G-B and AJK: PM orders wide-reaching relief to flood victims

Loans & advances: MoF notifies mark-up rates

Chinese FM due tomorrow to attend strategic dialogue

July FDI up 7pc to $208m YoY

NDMA warns of urban flooding in Sindh

Torrential rains bring Karachi to a standstill

Payment infrastructure boost: SBP launches new PRISM+ system

Read more stories