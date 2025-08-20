NDMA warns of urban flooding in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: At least 47 people have lost their lives, 32 injured, 460 houses damaged and 105 livestock perished in past 24 hours across the country, while the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of more severe monsoon rains causing flash floods countrywide and urban floods in Sindh during next 24 hours.

After fresh loss to life and property, the cumulative death toll has reached 707 and injuries 967 during this monsoon season that started on June 26, 2025 owing to flash floods, landslides, mudslides and other incidents.

Moreover, the monsoon rains have also resulted in destroying a total of 2,938 houses, of which, 1,012 fully destroyed and 1,926 partially damaged.

The floodwaters swept away a total of 46.1.3 kilometres (KMs) of roads, sweeping away 152 bridges as well as killing 1,108 livestock.

According to the NDMA, the River Indus has attained high flood level at Tunsa barrage and medium at Chashma, Kalabagh and Guddu barrage.

Citing the report of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the NDMA anticipated of further widespread rain-wind/thundershowers across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad on Tuesday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in several regions, raising the risk of flash floods in nullahs and streams, particularly, in KP, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), the Potohar region, Dera Ghazi Khan, Koh-e-Suleman, and north-eastern Balochistan.

The NDMA cautioned that urban flooding could hit low-lying areas of north-eastern Punjab, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Nowshera, and south-eastern Sindh. Landslides are also feared in vulnerable hilly areas including Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, KPK, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Strong winds, lightning, and torrential downpours may damage weak structures such as mud houses, billboards, solar panels, and electric poles, the advisory added.

Out of 707 flood-related deaths, KPK with 427 confirmed deaths and 270 injuries is on the top, followed by Punjab with 165 deaths and 584 injuries, Sindh, 29 deaths and 40 injuries, G-B, 34 deaths and 37 injuries, Balochistan, 22 deaths and five injuries, AJK, 22 deaths and 28 injuries, and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) eight deaths and three injuries.

According to the NDMA’s latest situation report, at least 1,108 people have been injured and 2,938 homes are damaged, of which,1,012 fully destroyed and 1,926 partially damaged. KPK with 1,119 damaged homes, of which, 432 completely and 687 partially damaged is on top, followed by AJK with 767 damaged houses, of which,160 fully destroyed and 607 partially, G-B with 597,of which,368 fully and 229 partially destroyed, Punjab, 220, of which, four fully and 216 partially, Sindh, 87, of which, 33 fully and 54 partially, Balochistan, 83, of which, 14 fully and 69 partially, ICT, 56 including one full and 55 partially. The flooding has also resulted in the deaths of 1,108 livestock, of which,554,in KPK, 210 in AJK, 156 in Sindh, 121 in Punjab, and 67 in G-B.

The NDMA said that the flash floods have also damaged 461.3 KMs of road infrastructure countrywide, of which, 431.7 KMs in KPK, 26.56 in G-B, 1.5 KMs each in Balochistan and AJK. The floodwaters have swept away a total 152 bridges, of which,87 in G-B, 46 in KPK, 15 in AJK, and three in ICT areas.

