Deploying Rangers at KP tobacco units: Senate panel summons FBR chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Tuesday summoned the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman to explain the recent deployment of Punjab Rangers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The committee, which met with Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman in the chair, summoned the chairman FBR in the next meeting to explain the reason behind the deployment of Punjab Rangers at tobacco processing units in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Joint Secretary Ministry of Interior told the committee that Rangers have been deployed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the request of the chairman FBR.

The main objective of the deployment of Rangers is to curb smuggling, he said.

However, a Rangers official also confirmed the deployment of Rangers and said that Inland Revenue (IR) have received threats during recovery, and due to these threats, Rangers have been deployed.

A total of 102 personnel of the Rangers have been deployed in the province, he said.

He said that this is not the first time that Rangers have been deployed in the KP. “Rangers were also stationed in the province earlier for electricity bill recovery,” the officer noted.

State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhary told the committee that the Interior Ministry approved the deployed Rangers personnel based on the FBR chairman’s request. The federal cabinet has also sanctioned the deployment of Rangers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said.

He acknowledged the legitimacy of the committee’s questions but insisted that the FBR would be better positioned to respond in detail.

The committee chairman questioned whether the FBR has its own force.

However, the committee offered Fateha for those who lost their lives during the recent floods. The committee expressed annoyance over the absence of the chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in the meeting.

Senator Palwasha Khan said that, “We are not sitting here idle.” The committee chairman also warned of consequences, saying, “If the CDA chairman does not appear, we will issue an order today.”

Palwasha Khan further added, “If there are forces backing the CDA chairman, then let it be known we would not sit back with our hands tied either.”

During a meeting, DIG West Irfan Baloch briefed the committee on the ongoing investigation into the murder of Senator Aslam Abro’s brother and nephew.

He revealed that multiple raids had been conducted in collaboration with Balochistan Police, and so far, one suspect has been arrested. The former investigating officer (IO) had prematurely declared that some individuals were innocent, raising concerns about the integrity of the earlier investigation.

Sindh Additional Inspector General (AIG) police informed the committee that a request for action against the accused has also been sent to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and operations are ongoing.

“The suspects belong to the Shuwani tribe,” said Senator Aslam Abro, who further alleged that some Balochistan police personnel are colluding with the killers.

Senator Abro questioned the state’s ability to protect ordinary citizens. “If the killers of a senator’s family are not being caught, what hope is there for the common man?” He demanded that the Sindh IG be summoned in the next session and warned that the suspects were dangerous and posed a threat to his own life.

Senator Shahadat Awan also criticised the authorities, stating that despite previous recommendations, security has yet to be provided to Senator Abro.

Senator Palwasha Khan added, “If this forum cannot ensure justice, what is the point of it?”

Talal Chaudhry responded by highlighting the constitutional limits placed on the federal government after the 18th Amendment. “We can only issue directives to provinces within a certain scope,” he said, while assuring the committee that the ministry is prepared to act within legal boundaries.

Sindh’s Additional IGP acknowledged the challenges of operating in Balochistan and requested a one-month time to continue investigations. The committee chairman granted him 40 days.

The controversial issue of donkey meat being sold in markets was also raised during the meeting, where food safety officials made alarming revelations about the lack of facilities to inspect and test meat.

Deputy Director Food Dr Tahira admitted to the committee: “We do not have a proper system in place to test meat. When we suspect anything, we send the sample to a lab, but we do not have PCR testing facilities. The lab results take up to a week.”

The Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry, said that donkey meat is often more expensive than regular meat, adding: “Many restaurants and hotels run campaigns against each other, making it difficult to verify such claims.”

Senator Faisal Subzwari raised serious concerns about public health and food safety, asking: “Is there any arrangement to test for dead (spoiled or diseased) meat being sold?” In response, the food department admitted: “We do not have any equipment to check for that.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025