International travellers advised not to use ‘AI’

ISLAMABAD: An international cybersecurity company Monday strongly recommended the international travellers to avoid using ‘AI’ for purchasing or booking tickets/hotel reservations on websites till verification of their authenticity to avoid cyber threats.

A survey of global cybersecurity company revealed that only 28 percent of the international travellers trust artificial intelligence (AI) to plan trips during summer 2025.

According to Kaspersky’s survey, only 28 percent of respondents trust AI to plan trips, however 96 percent of those that do are satisfied with this experience with 84 percent planning to use it in the future also.

As AI continues to evolve, its presence grows accordingly, making AI-powered tools almost ubiquitous. At the height of the tourist season, Kaspersky decided to find out how often people are using AI in travel planning, and what aspects of their trip tourists are ready to entrust to artificial intelligence.

The survey confirmed that AI has become a widespread tool among active Internet users, 72 percent of respondents claimed to use AI at least once. It turned out that the most popular use of AI is for research, with 76 percent of respondents confirming it was the most common use of AI. Second and the third place went to AI for work (45 percent) and studying (40 percent). Entertainment (39 percent) and experimenting with the technology (39 percent) tied for fourth place. AI in travel planning, with 28 percent of votes, is not yet among the most popular uses of AI. Regardless of the relatively small percentage of users who applied AI in travel planning, almost all of them (96 percent) were satisfied with this experience.

For travellers, AI retains its most popular function – research. 70 percent of respondents, who have used AI in travel planning, trusted AI to identify events and other activities for them whether that was finding suitable excursions, popular tourist routes and souvenir shops. 66 percent used AI to select an accommodation, 60 percent made a list of restaurants with its help and 58 percent even assigned AI to search for tickets. Interestingly, families with children more actively used various AI functions in preparing for travel then childless audience suggesting AI is helping users to save time.

Compared to information research, AI-powered booking was less popular across all groups. According to the survey, 45 percent of respondents booked hotels via AI services, 43 percent booked tickets and only 38% booked restaurants with the help of AI. Notably, 45 percent of participants stated that they resorted to the help of AI in solving visa and migration questions, which raises some concerns. Recently the story about an Australian writer who couldn’t fly to a conference in Chile because of the wrong visa advice from the ChatGPT suggests the risks of AI hallucinations outweigh the time saving benefits for the most critical applications.

