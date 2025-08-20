‘US-Canada relations’

This is apropos three letters to the Editor from this writer carried by the newspaper in recent days. That Canada and the US have a long and complex relationship is a fact what makes this all the more disturbing is the absence of reason or necessity for such a rupture. The US agriculture sector, particularly dairy, is labor-intensive, export-dependent, and deeply rooted in the stability of Canadian demand.

Without it, thousands of farmers face financial ruin, along with the transporters, warehouse operators, and retailers tied to their output. The Canadian side is suffering too, as businesses tied to U.S. customers lose access to their largest market. Millions of ordinary people in both countries are paying the price for a policy shift driven more by ego and rhetoric than by economic logic.

Sooner or later, the political consequences will be felt. As American farmers, truckers, and factory workers count their losses and measure the impact on their communities, the patience that some have shown for aggressive trade policies will erode. Once public opinion turns against a leader who is perceived to have harmed his own citizens, there is no political fight left to win. In all prudence, and without the need to massage egos, this policy should be reversed before the damage becomes irreversible. The relationship between the United States and Canada was never just an economic arrangement—it was a model of cooperation, trust, and mutual respect, admired worldwide. It is both tragic and pathetic to see it reduced to this level of hostility.

