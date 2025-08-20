BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.59%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.69%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
DGKC 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.09%)
FCCL 50.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.52%)
GCIL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
NBP 148.25 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
PPL 182.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.76%)
PREMA 44.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.39%)
PRL 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
PTC 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
SSGC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
TRG 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 15,186 Increased By 82.6 (0.55%)
BR30 42,842 Increased By 223 (0.52%)
KSE100 149,361 Increased By 1164.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 45,552 Increased By 281.7 (0.62%)
Opinion Print 2025-08-20

‘US-Canada relations’

Qamar Bashir Published 20 Aug, 2025 03:24am

This is apropos three letters to the Editor from this writer carried by the newspaper in recent days. That Canada and the US have a long and complex relationship is a fact what makes this all the more disturbing is the absence of reason or necessity for such a rupture. The US agriculture sector, particularly dairy, is labor-intensive, export-dependent, and deeply rooted in the stability of Canadian demand.

Without it, thousands of farmers face financial ruin, along with the transporters, warehouse operators, and retailers tied to their output. The Canadian side is suffering too, as businesses tied to U.S. customers lose access to their largest market. Millions of ordinary people in both countries are paying the price for a policy shift driven more by ego and rhetoric than by economic logic.

Sooner or later, the political consequences will be felt. As American farmers, truckers, and factory workers count their losses and measure the impact on their communities, the patience that some have shown for aggressive trade policies will erode. Once public opinion turns against a leader who is perceived to have harmed his own citizens, there is no political fight left to win. In all prudence, and without the need to massage egos, this policy should be reversed before the damage becomes irreversible. The relationship between the United States and Canada was never just an economic arrangement—it was a model of cooperation, trust, and mutual respect, admired worldwide. It is both tragic and pathetic to see it reduced to this level of hostility.

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former Press Secretary to the President, An ex-Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France, a former MD, SRBC Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

US and Canada US Canada relations

