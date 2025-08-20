UHS sets up faculty councils

LAHORE: With a view to provide a structured forum to the teachers from its on-campus, constituent and affiliated institutions and to improve teaching standards, research output and assessment practices, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) has set up Discipline-Specific Faculty Councils (DSFCs).

Under these councils, continued professional development (CPD) activities will be organised in each discipline. In this connection, the first seminar was held on Tuesday in physiology, titled “Updates in Physiology Research.”

