Dar holds productive meeting with UK’s Deputy PM

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Ishaq Dar, held a productive meeting Tuesday with the Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Angela Rayner, in London.

The meeting provided an opportunity to review the broad-based and longstanding partnership between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

Both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest. They emphasised the importance of sustained high-level engagement and expressed satisfaction with the positive momentum in relations, driven by close people-to-people ties and growing collaboration across multiple domains.

The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister highlighted the contributions of the British Pakistani diaspora to the UK. He underscored Pakistan’s desire to build an inclusive and forward-looking partnership with the United Kingdom. He also extended an invitation to the Deputy Prime Minister Rayner to visit Islamabad at a mutually convenient time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025