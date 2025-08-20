PTI workers: Court adjourns hearing of bail pleas

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of bail applications of 23 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in a case registered against them in connection with the violation of Section 144 on August 15 after police failed to produce the case record before it.

Judicial Magistrate Hafeez Ahmed, while hearing the case, adjourned the hearing of PTI workers’ bail pleas today (Wednesday) in a case registered against them at Industrial Area police station under different sections of the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order (PAPO) Act and Section 144.

During the hearing, the prosecution informed the court that the investigation officer (IO) of the case had gone to Faisalabad in connection with another case, due to which the case record has not been produced before the court.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till today (Wednesday).

