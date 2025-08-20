Safety of passengers and tracks: Abbasi directs Railways to submit report in 10 days

LAHORE: In order to ensure the safety of the passengers and Railways tracks, Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi has directed the Additional General Manager Mechanical to carry out a complete inspection of the general store and submit a third-party evaluation report to the ministry within 10 days. He further instructed that a plan for immediate supply of safety-related items through third-party sources be prepared within one week.

These directions were passed by the minister during an important meeting held at Pakistan Railways Headquarters on Tuesday.

A comprehensive target was assigned to the Mechanical Department with a view to making railway operations more efficient and effective.

According to sources, it was also decided that refurbishment of railcars must be completed within 60 days to ensure improved facilities for passengers. Expressing concern over 600 coal-carrying wagons being unfit for operation, the Minister ordered that they be fully restored and inducted into the freight system within two months in order to boost revenue from Karachi-bound freight operations.

The minister also directed the upgradation of the Narowal Section where enhanced facilities will be provided for passengers. Additionally, the Minister directed that new air-conditioning units be installed in Chinese coaches ahead of the stipulated time frame, and instructed the Islamabad Carriage Factory to increase production speed so that new coaches can be manufactured and inducted into the system at the earliest.

The Minister further directed that options for outsourcing power plants be examined and that a roadmap for repairing accident-damaged locomotives be presented. The Additional General Manager Mechanical will ensure implementation of these instructions under the supervision of the Chief Executive Officer.

The Minister also held one-on-one meetings with officers of the Traffic and Commercial Department.

Abbasi reiterated that the principle of “right man for the right job” will be strictly followed in Pakistan Railways.

He expressed that only those officers who demonstrate performance will be considered for key postings and promotions. Those who fail to deliver will themselves be responsible for the consequences, the minister added.

