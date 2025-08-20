BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.59%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.69%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
DGKC 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.09%)
FCCL 50.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.52%)
GCIL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
NBP 148.25 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
PPL 182.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.76%)
PREMA 44.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.39%)
PRL 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
PTC 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
SSGC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
TRG 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 15,186 Increased By 82.6 (0.55%)
BR30 42,842 Increased By 223 (0.52%)
KSE100 149,361 Increased By 1164.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 45,552 Increased By 281.7 (0.62%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-20

PTI founder’s politics rejected by Punjab: Azma

Recorder Report Published 20 Aug, 2025 03:24am

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has strongly reacted to Aleema Khan’s recent statement, saying that PTI’s decision to avoid by-elections is a direct acknowledgement of its repeated electoral failures.

“The PTI has suffered humiliating defeats with wide margins in two recent by-elections in Punjab. That’s why the party is now struggling to even find candidates,” Bokhari stated, adding: “In contrast, dozens of hopefuls are emerging from each constituency of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), a clear sign of public trust and confidence in the party.”

Referring to PTI founder’s politics, she said, “The people of Punjab have outrightly rejected the politics of hatred and anti-state narrative pushed by the PTI founder.”

Mocking PTI’s “Haqiqi Azadi” campaign, Bokhari remarked, “The so-called ‘Karan Arjun’ of the PTI founder flew to the U.S. chasing ‘Haqiqi Azadi,’ but after their failure there, they quietly retreated to London. Now, PTI’s version of real freedom is nothing more than ‘Mjhe Maaf Kr Do.’”

She further added, “The lion symbol of PML(N) has become the mark of victory across Punjab. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the party’s one-year performance has catapulted it to new heights of popularity. Today, the PML (N) is the first and strongest choice of the voters in Punjab.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

