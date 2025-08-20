PTI founder’s politics rejected by Punjab: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has strongly reacted to Aleema Khan’s recent statement, saying that PTI’s decision to avoid by-elections is a direct acknowledgement of its repeated electoral failures.

“The PTI has suffered humiliating defeats with wide margins in two recent by-elections in Punjab. That’s why the party is now struggling to even find candidates,” Bokhari stated, adding: “In contrast, dozens of hopefuls are emerging from each constituency of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), a clear sign of public trust and confidence in the party.”

Referring to PTI founder’s politics, she said, “The people of Punjab have outrightly rejected the politics of hatred and anti-state narrative pushed by the PTI founder.”

Mocking PTI’s “Haqiqi Azadi” campaign, Bokhari remarked, “The so-called ‘Karan Arjun’ of the PTI founder flew to the U.S. chasing ‘Haqiqi Azadi,’ but after their failure there, they quietly retreated to London. Now, PTI’s version of real freedom is nothing more than ‘Mjhe Maaf Kr Do.’”

She further added, “The lion symbol of PML(N) has become the mark of victory across Punjab. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the party’s one-year performance has catapulted it to new heights of popularity. Today, the PML (N) is the first and strongest choice of the voters in Punjab.”

