CM’s message on ‘World Humanitarian Day’

LAHORE: “Humanity is a great relation that is higher than all relationships and independent of every border,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on ‘World Humanitarian Day.’

She added, “Becoming a source of comfort, ease and convenience for others is a service to humanity. I salute servants of humanity in the world.”

The Chief Minister said, “Passion for serving humanity is beyond colour, religion and all prejudice. In the context of current global situation, passion for serving humanity is more important than ever. The innocent martyrdom of Gaza is shaking the conscience of humanity.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Sighs of children of Gaza and Kashmiri are calling every sensitive heart of the world. Compassion for humanity is tantamount to worship, this is the greatest service.”

She flagged, “Every step and project of the Punjab government is for humanitarian sympathy and serving the people.” She urged upon the people to create a world where there is peace, love and humanity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025