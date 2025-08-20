BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.59%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.69%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
DGKC 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.09%)
FCCL 50.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.52%)
GCIL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
NBP 148.25 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
PPL 182.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.76%)
PREMA 44.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.39%)
PRL 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
PTC 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
SSGC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
TRG 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 15,186 Increased By 82.6 (0.55%)
BR30 42,842 Increased By 223 (0.52%)
KSE100 149,361 Increased By 1164.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 45,552 Increased By 281.7 (0.62%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-20

CM’s message on ‘World Humanitarian Day’

Recorder Report Published 20 Aug, 2025 03:24am

LAHORE: “Humanity is a great relation that is higher than all relationships and independent of every border,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on ‘World Humanitarian Day.’

She added, “Becoming a source of comfort, ease and convenience for others is a service to humanity. I salute servants of humanity in the world.”

The Chief Minister said, “Passion for serving humanity is beyond colour, religion and all prejudice. In the context of current global situation, passion for serving humanity is more important than ever. The innocent martyrdom of Gaza is shaking the conscience of humanity.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Sighs of children of Gaza and Kashmiri are calling every sensitive heart of the world. Compassion for humanity is tantamount to worship, this is the greatest service.”

She flagged, “Every step and project of the Punjab government is for humanitarian sympathy and serving the people.” She urged upon the people to create a world where there is peace, love and humanity.

Gaza Maryam Nawaz Sharif World Humanitarian Day

