BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.59%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.69%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
DGKC 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.09%)
FCCL 50.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.52%)
GCIL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
NBP 148.25 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
PPL 182.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.76%)
PREMA 44.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.39%)
PRL 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
PTC 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
SSGC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
TRG 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 15,186 Increased By 82.6 (0.55%)
BR30 42,842 Increased By 223 (0.52%)
KSE100 149,361 Increased By 1164.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 45,552 Increased By 281.7 (0.62%)
Aug 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-20

SECP, PBC pledge deeper collaboration on business reforms

Recorder Report Published 20 Aug, 2025 03:24am

KARACHI: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to work closely on advancing regulatory reforms and business facilitation aimed at strengthening the country’s corporate sector and capital markets.

The announcement followed a meeting in Karachi between SECP Chairperson Akif Saeed and PBC representatives, where both sides reviewed recent reform initiatives and outlined future priorities.

Highlighting progress, the SECP pointed to a record-breaking 35,000 company registrations in 2024–25, attributing the growth to digitization measures such as online company incorporation and reduced compliance requirements. The regulator also showcased key innovations including the Financial Institutions Portal, the Electronic Mortgage Register, and the Ultimate Beneficial Ownership (UBO) registry, all designed to enhance transparency and efficiency.

SECP officials told the businessmen that reforms in capital market have paved the way for the listing of government debt securities on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), a more efficient IPO regime, and new frameworks enabling online-only, Shariah-compliant, and agri-commodity futures brokers. Upcoming initiatives, such as digital non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), mutual funds, and a Digital Distribution Platform, are expected to expand access to finance for businesses and investors alike.

Chairperson Saeed lauded PBC’s role in supporting sustainability and gender-inclusive reforms, particularly through initiatives like the ESG Sustain Portal and the Family-Friendly Awards introduced under the Prime Minister’s directive. He stressed the importance of wider adoption of ESG disclosure guidelines and strengthening capacity-building programs for stakeholders.

PBC Chief Executive Officer Javed Kureishi praised the SECP’s proactive measures to improve ease of doing business, noting that its consultative approach had strengthened confidence among the corporate community. PBC members also welcomed the regulator’s engagement on the proposed CSR Bill, insisting that corporate social responsibility should remain voluntary, aligned with ESG principles, and backed by greater transparency in existing mechanisms.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SECP PBC Akif Saeed

Comments

200 characters

SECP, PBC pledge deeper collaboration on business reforms

Rain victims: ECC approves relief package

Moody’s upgrades 5 banks’ ratings to ‘Caa1’

Govt issues updated PFM Act 2019 with amendments

KP, G-B and AJK: PM orders wide-reaching relief to flood victims

Loans & advances: MoF notifies mark-up rates

Chinese FM due tomorrow to attend strategic dialogue

July FDI up 7pc to $208m YoY

NDMA warns of urban flooding in Sindh

Torrential rains bring Karachi to a standstill

Payment infrastructure boost: SBP launches new PRISM+ system

Read more stories