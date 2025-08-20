BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-20

Heavy rains: Avoid unnecessary movement, Sharjeel tells masses

Press Release Published 20 Aug, 2025 03:24am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has appealed to citizens to avoid leaving their homes unnecessarily in view of the heavy rains.

In a statement, Sharjeel said that during the rains in Karachi, all government machinery is active and drainage work is ongoing. He added that rainfall is still continuing in different areas, so citizens should wait for it to stop and exercise caution.

He emphasized that the lives and safety of the people are the top priority, which is why citizens should remain at home for their own protection.

According to him, the district administration, KMC, Water Board, and rescue agencies are fully mobilized under the leadership of Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani and Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab.

He further said that steps are being taken to clean storm drains, remove blockages, drain water with machinery, and keep emergency routes open.

Sharjeel said the Sindh government will not leave the people alone and that all possible facilities are being provided to citizens.

