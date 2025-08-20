BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Aug 20, 2025
Pakistan

Khawar commits suicide, claims report

NNI Published 20 Aug, 2025 03:24am

KARACHI: The mystery surrounding the death of journalist Khawar Hussain, whose body was found in his car in Sanghar has taken a new turn.

A fact-finding committee has prepared a preliminary report, which concludes that Khawar Hussain committed suicide, based on forensic, medical, and CCTV evidence.

According to the report, Khawar Hussain had reset his mobile phone to factory settings before taking his life, deleting all records and removing the SIM card. Sources revealed that his last call was made to a water tanker driver near Hyderabad, after which no further activity was detected on his phone.

CCTV footage shows Khawar Hussain entering a hotel parking lot at 8:15 PM, later visiting a tire shop opposite the hotel where he obtained his phone PIN and removed the SIM. Investigators say he ended his life between 10:05 AM and 10:15 AM inside his car.

Police recovered Khawar Hussain’s licensed personal pistol from the vehicle. Forensic testing confirmed that the weapon was fired inside the car, supporting the committee’s conclusion of suicide. DIG Shaheed Benazirabad Faisal Bashir Memon said no evidence had so far been found pointing to murder.

