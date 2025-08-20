BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.59%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.69%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
DGKC 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.09%)
FCCL 50.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.52%)
GCIL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
NBP 148.25 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
PPL 182.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.76%)
PREMA 44.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.39%)
PRL 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
PTC 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
SSGC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
TRG 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 15,186 Increased By 82.6 (0.55%)
BR30 42,842 Increased By 223 (0.52%)
KSE100 149,361 Increased By 1164.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 45,552 Increased By 281.7 (0.62%)
Aug 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-20

Aluminium hits near two-week low on Ukraine talks

Reuters Published 20 Aug, 2025 03:24am

LONDON: Aluminium prices slid to their weakest level in nearly two weeks on Tuesday on the prospect of an end to the Ukraine war that might allow major producer Russia to boost supply.

Benchmark three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange fell 1% to $2,562 a metric ton by 1610 GMT, its lowest since August 6.

Aluminium prices have slid for three sessions including Friday, when US President Donald Trump met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in an effort to broker an end to the war in Ukraine.

When Trump met Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday, they both raised the prospect of three-way talks with Putin.

“Aluminium is leading the index lower this week and that could be part of the so-called peace dividend. Negative price action due to the prospect for increased supply,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

The LME has banned metal produced in Russia after mid-April 2024 from its warehousing system to comply with US and British sanctions imposed over Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, and many companies have declined to use Russian material.

“Aluminium has been on an uptrend since April, and it looks like today we’re just dipping below that. So, I would imagine we’re also seeing some technical selling below $2,580,” Hansen added.

LME aluminium has rebounded 12% since touching an eight-month low of $2,300 in April.

Weighing on the metals complex was a slightly firmer dollar index as investors awaited policy cues from the annual Federal Reserve symposium in Jackson Hole later this week.

A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the US currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Among other metals, LME copper eased 0.4% to $9,693.50 a ton, nickel shed 0.8% to $15,030 and zinc fell 0.3% to $2,768.50, while lead edged up 0.1% to $1,973.50 and tin added 0.4% to $33,825.

aluminium Aluminium prices LME

Comments

200 characters

Aluminium hits near two-week low on Ukraine talks

Rain victims: ECC approves relief package

Moody’s upgrades 5 banks’ ratings to ‘Caa1’

Govt issues updated PFM Act 2019 with amendments

KP, G-B and AJK: PM orders wide-reaching relief to flood victims

Loans & advances: MoF notifies mark-up rates

Chinese FM due tomorrow to attend strategic dialogue

July FDI up 7pc to $208m YoY

NDMA warns of urban flooding in Sindh

Torrential rains bring Karachi to a standstill

Payment infrastructure boost: SBP launches new PRISM+ system

Read more stories