BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.59%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.69%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
DGKC 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.09%)
FCCL 50.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.52%)
GCIL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
NBP 148.25 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
PPL 182.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.76%)
PREMA 44.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.39%)
PRL 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
PTC 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
SSGC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
TRG 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 15,186 Increased By 82.6 (0.55%)
BR30 42,842 Increased By 223 (0.52%)
KSE100 149,361 Increased By 1164.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 45,552 Increased By 281.7 (0.62%)
Aug 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-20

Near-term palm oil to be above 4,300 ringgit/T

Reuters Published 20 Aug, 2025 03:24am

KUALA LUMPUR: Palm oil prices are expected to hold above 4,300 ringgit per metric ton ($1,018) in the near term on a supply slowdown and a cut in soybean availability amid demand for biodiesel, the Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) said on Tuesday.

Crude palm oil prices were at 4,607 ringgit per metric ton on Tuesday, as of 0600 GMT.

MPOC said the price’s sustainability at its estimated level will depend on palm’s competitiveness against soybean oil in the export market. Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

The US Department of Agriculture projects that more than half of the country’s soybean production will be used domestically for biodiesel in 2026, MPOC said.

“US soybean oil exports are forecast to drop from 1.15 million tons in 2025 to just 310,000 tons in 2026.”

Brazil’s soybean oil exports may also struggle to expand as it raised its biodiesel blend to 15% from 14%.

“As a result, the global market will increasingly rely on Argentine supplies to cover the shortfall. This tightening in export availability is likely to support vegetable oil prices,” it said.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s plans to raise its

biodiesel mandate

to 50% in 2026, if implemented, will further tighten palm oil supplies as its requirement will jump to 16 million tons from 13 million tons in 2025, it added.

MPOC doesn’t expect a major build-up in September and October palm oil stocks, adding that any downturn in production in Peninsular Malaysia is expected to cap national production growth for the rest of the year.

Demand from India is expected to remain firm as importers stock up ahead of the Diwali festival, while demand from Africa is also projected to remain steady.

palm oil prices Crude palm oil prices Malaysian Palm Oil Council

Comments

200 characters

Near-term palm oil to be above 4,300 ringgit/T

Rain victims: ECC approves relief package

Moody’s upgrades 5 banks’ ratings to ‘Caa1’

Govt issues updated PFM Act 2019 with amendments

KP, G-B and AJK: PM orders wide-reaching relief to flood victims

Loans & advances: MoF notifies mark-up rates

Chinese FM due tomorrow to attend strategic dialogue

July FDI up 7pc to $208m YoY

NDMA warns of urban flooding in Sindh

Torrential rains bring Karachi to a standstill

Payment infrastructure boost: SBP launches new PRISM+ system

Read more stories