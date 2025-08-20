BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.59%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.69%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
DGKC 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.09%)
FCCL 50.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.52%)
GCIL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
NBP 148.25 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
PPL 182.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.76%)
PREMA 44.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.39%)
PRL 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
PTC 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
SSGC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
TRG 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 15,186 Increased By 82.6 (0.55%)
BR30 42,842 Increased By 223 (0.52%)
KSE100 149,361 Increased By 1164.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 45,552 Increased By 281.7 (0.62%)
Aug 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2025-08-20

Breaking Pakistan’s export paralysis

Published 20 Aug, 2025 03:24am

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal rightly noted that Pakistan’s economic stability depended on export-led growth – alongside tax reforms and foreign direct investment – yet such recognition alone won’t be enough to yield tangible results.

Addressing the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Karachi, he urged the public and private sectors to rally behind the Uraan Pakistan programme’s highly ambitious $100 billion export target, slated to be achieved over the next seven to eight years, while describing the present situation – exports stuck at roughly $32 billion – as nothing short of an “export emergency”.

It goes without saying that for a country of Pakistan’s population size and geostrategic location, continued drift in cycles of debt and dependence is no longer tenable. While the minister identified sectors ranging from agriculture and manufacturing to IT and mining, among others, as central to export growth, the real question is whether our economic managers can create the enabling environment for these and other sectors to compete globally.

In this context, it is essential to completely recalibrate Pakistan’s export outlook, which still largely revolves around selling whatever surplus happens to be produced domestically. A country aspiring to break into the league of serious exporters must also start producing with the explicit objective of serving international markets.

This means not only upgrading the quality of processes and products to meet global standards, but also investing in research to understand shifting trends in foreign demand, consumer preferences and regulatory requirements. Without this, Pakistan risks continuing to push traditional, low-value exports into saturated markets rather than carving out new niches in higher-value segments.

Achieving international competitiveness will also require investments in branding, innovation, technology adoption and supply-chain reliability – all areas where regional economies like Vietnam and Thailand outstripped us long ago, turning themselves into export powerhouses while Pakistan remained trapped in a low-value, low-growth cycle.

We must also take a leaf out of China’s playbook. Recent decades have seen China transform itself into the world’s manufacturing hub by becoming internationally competitive over a range of aspects – cost, quality, scale, technology and reliability. Another key contributor to that success was a deliberate strategy of investing heavily in the industrial base of its coastal regions, which not only spurred industrial clustering but also brought down shipping and logistics costs, giving Chinese exports a decisive edge in global markets.

Pakistan, by contrast, has yet to pursue such targeted strategies to carve out competitive advantage. Our industries already operate under some of the highest cost structures in the region, with exorbitant energy tariffs crippling competitiveness. While reforming the energy sector is essential, another long-neglected step would be to develop an integrated industrial belt along our coastal regions.

Yet here we face formidable obstacles. In Karachi, for instance, pervasive land grabs have distorted the market for industrial plots. Land that ought to be made available for industry at fair market value, passes through secondary sales at inflated prices, generating windfall profits for middlemen while pushing up costs for industry.

Unless this predatory cycle is broken and land along the coast is systematically earmarked for industrial use, Pakistan will fail to unlock the advantages geography has granted it. Eking out every possible competitive edge – whether through logistics, energy pricing or land policy – is the only way Pakistan can begin to close the yawning gap with regional economies that left us behind a long time ago.

The global headwinds unleashed by the Trump Administration’s protectionist policies has made it even more essential for Pakistan to start building an enabling environment to make its export base internationally competitive and truly world class. Without it, the $100 billion dream will remain little more than a slogan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ahsan iqbal Foreign Direct Investment Pakistan’s export Pakistan’s population Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Uraan Pakistan programme

Comments

200 characters

Breaking Pakistan’s export paralysis

Rain victims: ECC approves relief package

Moody’s upgrades 5 banks’ ratings to ‘Caa1’

Govt issues updated PFM Act 2019 with amendments

KP, G-B and AJK: PM orders wide-reaching relief to flood victims

Loans & advances: MoF notifies mark-up rates

Chinese FM due tomorrow to attend strategic dialogue

July FDI up 7pc to $208m YoY

NDMA warns of urban flooding in Sindh

Torrential rains bring Karachi to a standstill

Payment infrastructure boost: SBP launches new PRISM+ system

Read more stories