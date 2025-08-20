BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.59%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.69%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
DGKC 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.09%)
FCCL 50.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.52%)
GCIL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
NBP 148.25 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
PPL 182.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.76%)
PREMA 44.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.39%)
PRL 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
PTC 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
SSGC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
TRG 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 15,186 Increased By 82.6 (0.55%)
BR30 42,842 Increased By 223 (0.52%)
KSE100 149,361 Increased By 1164.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 45,552 Increased By 281.7 (0.62%)
Aug 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-20

Most Gulf shares muted on lower oil prices

Reuters Published 20 Aug, 2025 03:24am

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf were restrained on Tuesday as oil prices fell and investors awaited signals from the US Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole conference later this week.

Crude prices, a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, slid 1.1% ahead of possible three-way talks involving Moscow, Kyiv and Washington to end the war in Ukraine, which would likely lead to the lifting of sanctions on Russian crude.

The Qatari benchmark index fell 0.4%, declining for a third straight session as investors booked profits after an earnings-driven rally. Telecom company Ooredoo dropped 2.9% and Commercial Bank lost 2%.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index fell marginally, extending its longest losing streak since February 2024, as declines in materials, financials and consumer discretionary stocks outweighed gains elsewhere.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank fell 1.6% and E7 Group

slid 1.3%, while Pure Health Holding and Abu Dhabi National Energy rose 1.4% and 0.6%, respectively. TAQA’s unit Masdar and partners reached financial close on a roughly $1.1 billion solar project in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index was little changed, with ACWA Power up 1.3%, while oil major Saudi Aramco eased 0.3%.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index was up for a fourth straight session and rose 0.4%, with most sectors higher. Emaar Properties gained 1% and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority added 1.1% after the state utility said it began trial operations and electricity export from the Hatta pumped-storage hydropower plant to Dubai.

Investors are awaiting the Fed’s symposium in Jackson Hole that starts on Friday; Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks will be parsed for clues on the economic outlook and monetary policy.

Monetary policy shifts in the US have a significant impact on Gulf markets, where most currencies are pegged to the dollar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rose 0.8%, lifted by a 1.4% gain in Commercial International Bank

and a 2.2% rise in Fawry for Banking. Arabian Cement jumped 4.4% to a record high of 45.73 Egyptian pounds after reporting that second-quarter group profit more than tripled.

“Market was supported by healthy improvements in macroeconomic conditions and the potential for a further rate cut by (Egypt’s) central bank, which meets next week”, said Joseph Dahrieh, managing principal at Tickmill.

US Federal Reserve Oil prices Crude prices Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf shares muted on lower oil prices

Rain victims: ECC approves relief package

Moody’s upgrades 5 banks’ ratings to ‘Caa1’

Govt issues updated PFM Act 2019 with amendments

KP, G-B and AJK: PM orders wide-reaching relief to flood victims

Loans & advances: MoF notifies mark-up rates

Chinese FM due tomorrow to attend strategic dialogue

July FDI up 7pc to $208m YoY

NDMA warns of urban flooding in Sindh

Torrential rains bring Karachi to a standstill

Payment infrastructure boost: SBP launches new PRISM+ system

Read more stories