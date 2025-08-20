London stocks rise but defence shares retreat

LONDON: Britain’s main indexes climbed on Tuesday with broad-based gains, though advances were tempered by losses in defence stocks as investors assessed prospects for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.3%.

The midcap index FTSE 250 rose 0.4%, snapping a three-day losing streak.

Market sentiment improved following US President Donald Trump’s meeting on Monday with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European allies, where he pledged US support for Ukraine’s security in any war-ending agreement.

However, Trump conceded that Russian President Vladimir Putin might reject negotiations entirely.

Aerospace and defence sector fell 2.8%, marking its largest single-day decline since early April, though it maintains a 70% yearly gain.