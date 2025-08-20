BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.59%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.69%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
DGKC 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.09%)
FCCL 50.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.52%)
GCIL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
NBP 148.25 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
PPL 182.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.76%)
PREMA 44.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.39%)
PRL 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
PTC 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
SSGC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
TRG 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 15,186 Increased By 82.6 (0.55%)
BR30 42,842 Increased By 223 (0.52%)
KSE100 149,361 Increased By 1164.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 45,552 Increased By 281.7 (0.62%)
2025-08-20

Toronto stocks rise as soft inflation data boosts rate cut hopes

Reuters Published 20 Aug, 2025 03:24am

TORONTO: Canada’s main index edged up on Tuesday, helped by gains in industrials and telecom stocks, as cooler-than-expected domestic inflation data kept the door open for the Bank of Canada to cut interest rates.

At 9:44 a.m. ET (1344 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.12% at 27,956.08 points, hovering near record levels.

A Reuters poll released on Tuesday found

the index is set to extend its record-setting run this year and next as lower borrowing costs and potential greater clarity on US tariffs offset expected pressure on corporate profits.

Canada’s annual inflation rate eased to 1.7% in July from 1.9% in the prior month as lower year-on-year gasoline prices kept the consumer price index low, but core measures of inflation stayed sticky, data showed on Tuesday.

The annual rate of consumer price inflation moved further below the midpoint of the Bank of Canada’s 1% to 3% target range.

Two-year government bond yields, influenced by short-term policy expectations, were down about 3.5 basis points at 2.704%.

Odds for a quarter-point rate cut by the BoC next month stood at about 40%, above 31.4% seen earlier in the day. Allan Small, senior investment advisor at Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth, said that the inflation being well below the BoC’s target and hits to the economy due to tariffs support the case for a rate cut.

Meanwhile, Air Canada rose 2% after its unionized flight attendants reached an agreement with the country’s largest carrier to end a strike.

Sector-wise, capped communications and industrials led the gains, rising 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively.

Information technology and healthcare lost around 0.6% each. Heavyweight energy fell 0.2%, as crude prices fell on the rising chances of an end to sanctions on Russian crude.

