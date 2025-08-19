BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.59%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.69%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
DGKC 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.09%)
FCCL 50.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.52%)
GCIL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
NBP 148.25 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
PPL 182.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.76%)
PREMA 44.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.39%)
PRL 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
PTC 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
SSGC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
TRG 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 15,186 Increased By 82.6 (0.55%)
BR30 42,842 Increased By 223 (0.52%)
KSE100 149,361 Increased By 1164.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 45,552 Increased By 281.7 (0.62%)
Aug 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Internet services face major disruption in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 19 Aug, 2025 11:08pm

Internet services across Pakistan experienced a disruption on Tuesday evening, with connectivity levels plunging to nearly 20 percent of normal levels, according to global internet observatory NetBlocks.

The outage, which began late in the evening, impacted multiple regions, leaving millions of users unable to access online services.

“Metrics show a major disruption to internet connectivity across Pakistan with high impact to backbone operator PTCL; overall national connectivity is down to 20% of ordinary levels,” NetBlocks said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

As of late Tuesday night, no official statement has been issued by PTCL or the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) regarding the cause of the disruption or the expected timeline for restoration of services.

The outage affected businesses, banking transactions, and routine online communications, sparking widespread concern on social media.

ptcl internet internet service mobile internet services Mobile internet

Comments

200 characters

Internet services face major disruption in Pakistan

New record: KSE-100 settles below 150,00 level

Pakistan’s current account posts $254mn deficit in July 2025

Pakistan’s IT exports grow $354mln in July

Chinese foreign minister to co-chair strategic dialogue in Islamabad on Thursday

PIA flights disrupted amid torrential rains in Karachi

Pakistan rupee registers 8th successive gain against US dollar

Schools in Karachi to remain closed on Wednesday after torrential rains

One dead, two injured in Karachi fire incident

Pakistan, China hold consultations on arms control, non-proliferation, disarmament

Read more stories