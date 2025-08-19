Internet services face major disruption in Pakistan

Internet services across Pakistan experienced a disruption on Tuesday evening, with connectivity levels plunging to nearly 20 percent of normal levels, according to global internet observatory NetBlocks.

The outage, which began late in the evening, impacted multiple regions, leaving millions of users unable to access online services.

“Metrics show a major disruption to internet connectivity across Pakistan with high impact to backbone operator PTCL; overall national connectivity is down to 20% of ordinary levels,” NetBlocks said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

As of late Tuesday night, no official statement has been issued by PTCL or the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) regarding the cause of the disruption or the expected timeline for restoration of services.

The outage affected businesses, banking transactions, and routine online communications, sparking widespread concern on social media.