World

Air Canada flight attendants end strike after reaching ‘tentative’ deal

AFP Published 19 Aug, 2025 06:03pm

TORONTO: Air Canada flight attendants said Tuesday they had reached a “tentative” deal with the airline to end a strike over wages and ground work that has cancelled travel for half a million people worldwide.

Roughly 10,000 flight attendants walked off the job after midnight Saturday, insisting Air Canada had failed to address their demands for higher pay and compensation for unpaid ground work, including during boarding.

The attendants’ union defied two orders from a regulatory tribunal to return to work, forcing Air Canada to roll back plans to partially restore service.

But after resuming talks on Monday evening, the union said it had reached a potential deal with the airline that it would put to its members for consideration.

Air Canada flight attendants continue strike

“The strike has ended. We have a tentative agreement we will bring forward to you,” the Canadian Union of Public Employees’ (CUPE) Air Canada branch said in a statement.

“We are required to advise our membership that we must fully cooperate with resumption of operations,” the statement said.

Air Canada said in a statement that it would “gradually restart its operations” after reaching an agreement with CUPE through a mediator, William Kaplan.

It said the first flights were scheduled for Tuesday evening but warned that full service may not return for seven to 10 days.

“Restarting a major carrier like Air Canada is a complex undertaking. Full restoration may require a week or more,” Air Canada president Michael Rousseau said.

Neither the union nor the airline immediately provided details of the proposed agreement.

But CUPE said the deal achieves “transformational change for our industry after a historic fight.”

“Unpaid work is over,” it added, a reference to a key demand throughout the talks that flight attendants also be compensated for time not spent in the air.

“When our rights were taken away, we stood strong, we fought back – and we secured a tentative agreement that our members can vote on,” CUPE further said.

Air Canada said it would not comment on the terms of the deal “until the ratification process is complete.”

It was not immediately clear when CUPE would schedule a vote.

Air Canada Air Canada flight attendant

