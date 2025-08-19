BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.59%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.69%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
DGKC 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.09%)
FCCL 50.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.52%)
GCIL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
NBP 148.25 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
PPL 182.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.76%)
PREMA 44.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.39%)
PRL 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
PTC 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
SSGC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
TRG 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 15,186 Increased By 82.6 (0.55%)
BR30 42,842 Increased By 223 (0.52%)
KSE100 149,361 Increased By 1164.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 45,552 Increased By 281.7 (0.62%)
Aug 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

OpenAI rolls out cheapest ChatGPT plan at $4.6 in India to chase growth

Reuters Published 19 Aug, 2025 12:30pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

ChatGPT maker OpenAI on Tuesday launched ChatGPT Go, a new India-only subscription plan priced at 399 rupees ($4.57) per month, its most affordable offering yet, as the company looks to deepen its presence in its second-largest market.

Global companies often offer cheaper subscription plans for India’s price-sensitive market, targeting the nearly one billion internet users in the world’s most populous nation.

The plan allows users to send up to ten times more messages and generate ten times more images compared to the free version, while also offering faster response times.

Message limits increase with higher-tier subscription plans.

ChatGPT Go is designed for Indians who want greater access to ChatGPT’s advanced capabilities at a more affordable price, the Microsoft-backed startup said in a statement.

The top-tier version of ChatGPT - ChatGPT Pro - is priced at 19,900 rupees/month in India, while ChatGPT Plus, its mid-range plan, costs 1,999 rupees/month.

Earlier this year, CEO Sam Altman met with India’s IT minister and discussed a plan to create a low-cost AI ecosystem.

India is OpenAI’s second-largest market by user base after the United States and may soon become the biggest, Altman said recently.

OpenAI ChatGPT

Comments

200 characters

OpenAI rolls out cheapest ChatGPT plan at $4.6 in India to chase growth

KSE-100 crosses 149,000 in early trade as buying spree continues

Different parts of Karachi plunge into darkness after rain hits city

Pakistan launches PRISM+ to upgrade payment and settlement system

Pakistan, Bangladesh explore energy and mineral collaboration

Private sector vital for economy: Aurangzeb

Oil slips as market ponders potential Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Govt finalises plan to speed up cargo clearance at Karachi, Port Qasim

OGDCL, PPL boost Reko Diq commitments to $715mn apiece

US would help assure Ukraine’s security in a peace deal, Trump tells Zelenskiyy

Aurangzeb for unlocking capital market potential

Read more stories