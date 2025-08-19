Injured Rabada out of ODI series in Australia

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was ruled out of the one day international series against Australia with an ankle injury barely an hour before the start of the opening match in Cairns on Tuesday.

Rabada underwent a scan on Monday following an inflammation of his right ankle, Cricket South Africa said in a statement, after which the 30-year-old was ruled out of the three-match series.

“He will remain in Australia and undergo rehabilitation under the supervision of the Proteas medical staff,” the statement read.

Left-arm quick Kwena Maphaka, who finished as the leading wicket-taker in the preceding T20 series between the sides, has been added to the squad but was not picked for the series opener.