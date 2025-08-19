BML 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
Business & Finance

Sitara Chemical Industries announces key appointments

BR Web Desk Published 19 Aug, 2025 10:50am

Sitara Chemical Industries Limited announced on Tuesday the appointment of Ahmad Hassan as its chairman.

This was announced by the company in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

Ahmad has been appointed for a term of three years with effect from August 18, 2025.

Moreover, the company has appointed Muhammad Adrees as Chief Executive Officer for a term of three years with effect from August 18, 2025, added the notice.

Sitara Chemical Industries Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on September 08, 1981.

The principal activities of the company are operating Chlor Alkali plant, Oleo chehmical plant and yarn spinning unit.

