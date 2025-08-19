BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
DCL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
DGKC 192.50 Increased By ▲ 8.22 (4.46%)
FCCL 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
GCIL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
HUBC 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.04%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.37%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.83%)
MLCF 89.75 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.42%)
NBP 147.01 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.1%)
PAEL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.2%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (2.59%)
PREMA 42.86 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (10.01%)
PRL 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
PTC 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SNGP 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.43%)
SSGC 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
TPLP 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TREET 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
TRG 56.85 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.92%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 15,103 Increased By 140.9 (0.94%)
BR30 42,619 Increased By 540.8 (1.29%)
KSE100 148,196 Increased By 1704.8 (1.16%)
KSE30 45,271 Increased By 438.2 (0.98%)
Aug 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-19

Private sector vital for economy: Aurangzeb

NNI Published 19 Aug, 2025 05:47am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

KARACHI: Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb Monday stressed that Pakistan’s private sector will play the most critical role in driving the country’s economy forward and ensuring sustainable development.

Speaking to the media after attending the PHC Job Fair & Education Expo 3.0 at the Karachi Expo Center under the patronage of MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Patron-in-Chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC).

The finance minister said economic recovery cannot be achieved without private sector leadership. “As the economy recovers and we move towards sustainable growth, the private sector will have the most important role in moving the country forward,” he noted.

Pakistan poised to enter growth phase after stability, says finance minister

Aurangzeb highlighted that artificial intelligence is opening new avenues for growth, but reminded that “there is no shortcut to hard work for humans.”

He emphasised tourism as a vital sector with huge untapped potential. “People from all walks of life and religions must work together to promote tourism, as it can create countless new opportunities,” he added.

During his visit to a job fair in Karachi, the minister praised the initiative, saying such events help bridge the gap between youth and employers in both government and private institutions. The minister termed the organisation of the event a welcome step.

He said that initiatives like this job fair in Karachi would help young people successfully find opportunities for employment, both within the country and abroad.

The finance minister emphasised that such events offer a vital platform for the youth to connect with prospective employers and secure a brighter future.

Aurangzeb advised the youth that there are no shortcuts in practical life and encouraged them to embrace hard work. “Ups and downs happen, but talent remains unaffected. We need to move toward sustainable growth,” he stated.

He stressed that economic stability requires an active role from the private sector. “I myself come from the private sector. It works 8 to 12 hours a day—it’s not corporate, and that difference is noticeable,” he said. Both government and private institutions were present at the job fair, he added.

Aurangzeb also credited the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for managing inflation effectively. “The State Bank has controlled inflation in the best way, and the situation will improve further in the coming years,” he said.

He pointed out that Pakistan has gained renewed confidence from international credit rating agencies, calling it a sign of growing stability.

“Micro-stability is creating space, and for the first time, three agencies have come together and trusted Pakistan,” the minister remarked.

Aurangzeb said that the government’s role is not to do business, but to create a conducive environment for it. He added that efforts will be made to further reduce the tax burden on the salaried class.

Pakistan Economy Taxes SBP private sector finance minister FBR Muhammad Aurangzeb Pakistan Hindu Council Salaried class sustainable development PHC Job Fair & Education Expo credit rating agencies

Comments

200 characters

Private sector vital for economy: Aurangzeb

Aurangzeb for unlocking capital market potential

Commercial, revenue and fiscal cases: Body to address issue of protracted litigation and injunctive orders

Rains, floods: PM pledges support to survivors

Travel advisory issued: NDMA sees two more rain spells

Leather import & export: Govt approves removal of quarantine certificate condition

Used imported cars: Personal baggage and gift schemes may be merged

Heavy rains add to people’s misery across KP

Import of Iranian scrap: DG Customs Valuation likely to take up matter of revision of values

OGDCL completes commissioning of Jhal Magsi project

Read more stories