Travel advisory issued: NDMA sees two more rain spells

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Monday, anticipating two more monsoon rain spells has issued a travel advisory owing to road blockages as a result of flash floods and landslides, urging the tourists to avoid travel to Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), Malakand Division, and Kohistan areas.

Sharing the details, the NDMA said that following roads are block and could be blocked due to heavy rainfall as a result of two more monsoon spells: Surmo Bridge, Ghanche was damaged and has no alternate route, Saltoro River Bridge, Shayok is damaged with no alternate, Baghecha, Skardu road is damaged; has an alternate route but seriously dangerous and unsafe, Astak Bridge, JSR Road is closed; bridge intact also has no alternate route, Dian, Ghizer road closed has no alternate, Thalley Broq, Ghizer road blocked; no alternate, Shandur, Khalti, Dain and Ishkoman roads is closed with no alternate, Gulmit, Gojal Hunza road closed; no alternate, Hoper, Nagar road blocked; no alternate, Jaglot–Guro, Gilgit road closed; no alternate route, Chilam Road, Astore is closed and has an alternate via Deosai, Skardu–Kargil, Khurmang road is blocked with no alternate route, and Thangal Nala, Shigar road is blocked and has no alternate route.

Anticipated road closure owing to landslides Torghar (RD 120), Batagram (RD 140), Shangla (RD 160), Lower Kohistan (RD 180), Tatta Pani, (RD 320–360), Gilgit (RD 400–420), Hunza (RD 530) along KKH, while multiple locations at JSR and Mingora Swat road are at risk of floods and landslides; therefore, tourists are advised to avoid travel on these routes.

Meanwhile, Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider, while addressing a press conference along with Federal Minister for Climate Change Musadik Malik and Minister for Information Ataullah Tarar, here on Monday, said that the country is currently experiencing the seventh spell of the monsoon season, with two more spells expected to follow. He warned that the melting of glaciers poses a threat to Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, and that Islamabad and Rawalpindi could also be affected.

The NDMA chairman said that Pakistan is passing through its seventh monsoon spell and that climate change is accelerating the melting of glaciers. He added that this trend could intensify in the coming years.

He said glacier melt is increasing the risk for areas such as Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while cloudbursts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have made the monsoon situation more serious. He recalled that Pakistan had also faced severe flooding in 2022.

He revealed that so far, around 670 lives have been lost, and unfortunately, 80 to 90 people are still missing. With two more monsoon spells expected, the final one will likely pass by September 10. Complete data on the damages will be available after that date.

Lieutenant General Inam Haider said the government, with the help of the Pakistan Army and other institutions, is collecting data, and the top priority is rescuing people and relocating them to relief camps. As per the prime minister’s directives, more than 400 relief camps have been established. Army engineers are also providing all possible support to assist those affected. Relief trucks are being dispatched in convoys to Buner and other affected areas, and every effort is being made to deliver food supplies to the victims.

The NDMA chairman added that reserve systems are in place at army aviation bases, and severely injured individuals are being taken to major hospitals. Large CMH hospitals have also been put on alert, and the prime minister will soon approve a national relief package to address the damages.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Musadik Malik stated that due to climate change, cloudburst conditions have emerged. He stressed that Pakistan contributes less than one per cent to global carbon emissions, yet glaciers are melting due to the carbon output of major polluting nations—about seven to eight countries that are damaging the environment. He said efforts are underway, in collaboration with provincial governments, to restore infrastructure and to confront this natural disaster collectively. The federal government is committed to compensating flood victims and taking meaningful steps for their rehabilitation.

Musadik Malik expressed heartfelt sympathy for the victims and emphasised that Pakistan, despite contributing little to global emissions, is bearing the brunt of the climate crisis. He assured that comprehensive efforts are being made to address the damage.

Information Minister Ataullah Tarar also addressed the media, noting that a high-level meeting chaired by the prime minister had taken place to review the recent flood situation caused by monsoon rains. The meeting assessed the current status in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, as well as the ongoing relief and rescue operations.

He added that coordination with provincial governments has been effective, and several pre-monsoon planning meetings were held at the National Command and Control Centre with participation from all provincial representatives.

According to him, the NDMA has been consistently providing data to the relevant authorities through its early warning system, and strong national-level efforts are ongoing to manage the situation. He concluded by saying that relief supplies and aid operations are in progress, and that the Pakistan Army and all welfare organisations are actively assisting those affected.

