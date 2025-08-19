Leather import & export: Govt approves removal of quarantine certificate condition

ISLAMABAD: The government has approved the removal of the requirement for health quarantine certificates on the import and export of leather, a measure aimed at facilitating the leather industry and enhancing its competitiveness in international markets.

According to the Commerce Ministry’s summary, in pursuance to the Federal government’s commitment to simplify and reduce non-tariff measures (NTMs) at the import/export stage, the Ministry of Commerce held consultations with public sector stakeholders including Ministries/Divisions and Regulators.

Proposals were solicited on the regulatory requirements contained in the Import Policy Order/Export Policy Order (2022) with the objective to reduce the cost of doing business.

PTA chairman urges govt to bring leather sector back to FTR

In response, the Ministry of National Food Security & Research (MNFS&R) recommended the removal of the health certificate requirement by the Animal Quarantine Department (AQD) for the import/export of leather products under the specified PCT Codes i.e. 18 Appendix-G of the EPO, 2022 and 18 code of part-III, appendix –B of the IPO, 2022.

At present, the specified PCT codes require a health certificate from Animal Quarantine Department, as per serial 174, 175, 181-186& 189-198 Appendix–G of the Export Policy Order (EPO), 2022. Similarly, a release order from AQD is required for imports as outlined in serial 445, 447& 453& 468, part III, appendix of the Import Policy Order, 2022.

According to Ministry of National Food Security and Research, a meeting was held between AQD and Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA) for finalizing the list of HS codes to be excluded from IPO and EPO along with other issues. In the meeting, it was mutually decided that in addition to the HS codes already conveyed and concurred by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research through its letter of May 15, 2025, the following two HS codes pertaining to the pickled leather category are additionally proposed to be excluded from the IPO and EPO in vogue: (i) 4102. 2110 - picked lamb skins and; (ii) 4102.2120 - pickled sheep skins.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research requested Commerce Ministry to move summary for necessary amendments to the IPO and EOP for exclusion of the HS Codes from the regulatory purview of Animal Quarantine Department.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025