BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
DCL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
DGKC 192.50 Increased By ▲ 8.22 (4.46%)
FCCL 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
GCIL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
HUBC 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.04%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.37%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.83%)
MLCF 89.75 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.42%)
NBP 147.01 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.1%)
PAEL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.2%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (2.59%)
PREMA 42.86 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (10.01%)
PRL 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
PTC 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SNGP 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.43%)
SSGC 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
TPLP 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TREET 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
TRG 56.85 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.92%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 15,103 Increased By 140.9 (0.94%)
BR30 42,619 Increased By 540.8 (1.29%)
KSE100 148,196 Increased By 1704.8 (1.16%)
KSE30 45,271 Increased By 438.2 (0.98%)
Aug 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-19

Leather import & export: Govt approves removal of quarantine certificate condition

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 19 Aug, 2025 05:47am

ISLAMABAD: The government has approved the removal of the requirement for health quarantine certificates on the import and export of leather, a measure aimed at facilitating the leather industry and enhancing its competitiveness in international markets.

According to the Commerce Ministry’s summary, in pursuance to the Federal government’s commitment to simplify and reduce non-tariff measures (NTMs) at the import/export stage, the Ministry of Commerce held consultations with public sector stakeholders including Ministries/Divisions and Regulators.

Proposals were solicited on the regulatory requirements contained in the Import Policy Order/Export Policy Order (2022) with the objective to reduce the cost of doing business.

PTA chairman urges govt to bring leather sector back to FTR

In response, the Ministry of National Food Security & Research (MNFS&R) recommended the removal of the health certificate requirement by the Animal Quarantine Department (AQD) for the import/export of leather products under the specified PCT Codes i.e. 18 Appendix-G of the EPO, 2022 and 18 code of part-III, appendix –B of the IPO, 2022.

At present, the specified PCT codes require a health certificate from Animal Quarantine Department, as per serial 174, 175, 181-186& 189-198 Appendix–G of the Export Policy Order (EPO), 2022. Similarly, a release order from AQD is required for imports as outlined in serial 445, 447& 453& 468, part III, appendix of the Import Policy Order, 2022.

According to Ministry of National Food Security and Research, a meeting was held between AQD and Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA) for finalizing the list of HS codes to be excluded from IPO and EPO along with other issues. In the meeting, it was mutually decided that in addition to the HS codes already conveyed and concurred by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research through its letter of May 15, 2025, the following two HS codes pertaining to the pickled leather category are additionally proposed to be excluded from the IPO and EPO in vogue: (i) 4102. 2110 - picked lamb skins and; (ii) 4102.2120 - pickled sheep skins.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research requested Commerce Ministry to move summary for necessary amendments to the IPO and EOP for exclusion of the HS Codes from the regulatory purview of Animal Quarantine Department.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Federal Government Tariffs Commerce Ministry MNFSR Pakistan Tanners Association leather industry leather sector Leather leather export Leather import quarantine certificate

Comments

200 characters

Leather import & export: Govt approves removal of quarantine certificate condition

Aurangzeb for unlocking capital market potential

Private sector vital for economy: Aurangzeb

Commercial, revenue and fiscal cases: Body to address issue of protracted litigation and injunctive orders

Rains, floods: PM pledges support to survivors

Travel advisory issued: NDMA sees two more rain spells

Used imported cars: Personal baggage and gift schemes may be merged

Heavy rains add to people’s misery across KP

Import of Iranian scrap: DG Customs Valuation likely to take up matter of revision of values

OGDCL completes commissioning of Jhal Magsi project

Read more stories