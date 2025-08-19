Used imported cars: Personal baggage and gift schemes may be merged

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to merge the personal baggage and gift schemes for used imported cars — currently meant for overseas Pakistanis — with the upcoming five-year used car commercial import policy, expected to take effect from October 1, 2025.

This was revealed by Secretary Commerce Jawad Paul during a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce, where he was responding to a query regarding the import of five-year-old used cars, which will initially face a 40% additional duty. This duty is expected to be reduced by 10% each subsequent year.

“The government is considering clubbing the personal baggage and gift schemes of used imported cars. However, the transfer of residence scheme will be treated separately. This proposal is still under discussion, and no final decision has been made yet,” he told the Committee.

Standing Committee members Usama Ahmed Mela and Gul Asghar Khan called for a comprehensive briefing on the import of used cars and electric vehicles (EVs), citing the potential impact on the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

A delegation of used car importers, led by Hassan Danji, suggested that since imports and exports fall under the purview of the Ministry of Commerce, the role of the Engineering Development Board (EDB)—an entity under the Ministry of Industries and Production—should be excluded from the commercial import process. They also recommended a reduction in the proposed 40% duty on five-year-old cars to make the scheme more feasible, and called for the formation of a working group comprising representatives from the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Industries, and importers to develop an attractive policy.

Secretary Commerce, however, distanced himself from the proposal, stating that auto sector matters fall under the domain of the Ministry of Industries and that his ministry already has numerous responsibilities.

Chairman of the Standing Committee, Jawed Hanif Khan, also disagreed with the importers’ proposal and decided to refer the matter — along with certain recommendations—to the National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production.

Karachi Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) licence issue: On the issue of establishing separate Chambers of Commerce and Industry at the district level in Karachi, Director General Trade Organizations (DGTO), Bilal Khan Pasha, gave a detailed presentation on the history and current status of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI). He noted that many businesspeople view KCCI as a traders’ body rather than a true representation of industry.

He stated that KCCI’s license was conditionally renewed on February 2, 2024, subject to the submission of amended Memorandum and Articles of Association (M&AoA). DGTO raised observations and queries on the M&AoA submitted by KCCI on May 6, 2025. A response is still awaited.

Pasha added that four applications are currently under review for the establishment of new district-level chambers in Karachi. He also noted that licenses for several chambers, particularly women’s chambers, have expired or become defunct. He mentioned KATI (Korangi Association of Trade and Industry) as one example that has yet to complete its legal documentation.

The Standing Committee unanimously agreed to allow each district of Karachi to establish its own Chamber of Commerce to better address the concerns of the local business community. However, the Committee decided to give KCCI one final opportunity to present its viewpoint. Some members suggested holding the next Committee meeting in Karachi to hear directly from representatives of all concerned chambers.

Briefing on US Tariff Agreement: The Ministry of Commerce also gave the Committee an in-camera briefing on a recent agreement with the United States, which includes a 15% additional tariff. Secretary Commerce, a member of the Pakistani negotiation team led by Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, informed the Committee that while many aspects have been finalized, some issues remain unresolved.

Sources said the Committee members asked numerous questions regarding the benefits to Pakistan’s exports, particularly in light of the US imposing a 40% additional tariff on Indian imports, up from 25%. They also inquired about the likelihood of any reversal or revision of that decision.

According to the sources, the Committee was assured that the agreement is a win-win for both countries. For sectors negatively impacted by the deal, the government plans to introduce compensatory measures.

The meeting was attended by MNAs, Muhammad Mobeen Arif, Usama Ahmed Mela, Ms. Shaista Pervaiz, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Muhammad Atif, Tahira Aurangzeb, Khurshid Ahmed Junejo, Gul Asghar Khan, Farhan Chishti, in person whereas, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Asad Alam Niazi, Rana Atif, Muhammad Ali Sarfaraz, MNAs and Senior officers from the Ministry of Commerce, Trade Organization and FBR were also present in the meeting.

