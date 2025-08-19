Heavy rains add to people’s misery across KP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is reeling under one of the deadliest monsoon seasons in recent memory, with relentless rains and surging floodwaters inundating vast swathes of the province.

Torrential rains in KP since last week have caused flooding, rising waters and landslides that have swept away entire villages and left many residents trapped in the rubble, the Buner is the most affected district of the province.

On Monday, the fresh rains gripped parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, compounding the misery of people of the province.

Heavy rains, floods claim 313 lives across KP

Heavy rainfall lashed Peshawar, Mardan, Dera Ismail Khan, and the Tirah Valley of Khyber, causing streams in mountainous areas to swell with strong currents.

In Peshawar, the rains turned streets and alleys into ponds, with water accumulating in central locations, including Saddar Bazaar. Despite rain alerts, drainage channels in the city were not cleaned, leaving the drainage system completely paralyzed.

In Mardan, heavy showers drenched the city and its outskirts, while Nowshera recorded thunderous rainfall across different localities.

Swabi saw rainwater swamp low-lying areas, entering homes and shops.

In Swat’s Mingora, torrential downpours paralysed daily life, while nearby Malakand also recorded significant rainfall. In Buner, relief operations faced major hurdles, with volunteers struggling to reach affected villages as a makeshift bridge connecting a cut-off settlement risked collapse.

Parachinar witnessed flash floods that swelled streams and the Kurram River, damaging roads and embankments. Officials confirmed no casualties but said restoration work was underway.

In Nowshera’s Chakki Mamrez area, tragedy struck when a room roof caved in during the downpour, killing a husband and wife.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has confirmed that 657 people have died during the current monsoon season so far, and 929 injured in various incidents. KP bore the brunt with 390 deaths, of which 288 were men, 59 children and 43 women, where monsoon rains that are only expected to intensify in the days ahead drove flooding and landslides that collapsed houses. KP remains the worst-hit province, where remote mountainous districts such as Buner have become the epicentre of tragedy.

As per official statistics released on Monday, since June 26, at least 657 people have died in rain-related incidents across Pakistan – 171 children, 94 women, and 392 men. The highest number of casualties has been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where 390 people have died so far, with hundreds injured or missing.

Relief supplies have been dispatched to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by NDMA, the Armed Forces and welfare organizations

The provincial capital Peshawar faced severe urban flooding after intermittent rain since Sunday night.

Overflowing drains inundated Saddar Bazaar, University Road, Bara Road, Gulbahar, Kotla Mohsin Khan, Phando, Zaryab Colony, Gulberg, Faqirabad, Pajjagi Road, Hayatabad and Shaheedabad.

Streets turned into rivers, paralysing traffic and submerging vehicles, while water also entered the Western Police Station and numerous houses.

Meanwhile, the search is still on for many of those missing as Rescue 1122 officials a day earlier said they had recovered 373 bodies from the flood-hit areas across KP with majority of them from Buner district.

Education has emerged as the worst affected sector as the recent devastating rains and flash floods have completely destroyed 61 government schools while 414 others have been damaged in the affected districts of KP, the reports say.

Of the total destroyed schools, 52 are government primary schools, seven middle and two high schools, according to official data.

The KP Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said a total of 336 houses have been damaged so far, with 230 partially destroyed and 106 completely demolished.

In Lower Dir, continuous rainfall has caused streams and drains to overflow, significantly raising the water level of Panjkora River. Landslides along several roads, including Grand Trunk (GT) Road, have further disrupted traffic and access to affected areas.

A stormy downpour resulted in the collapse of a roof in the Pabbi Choky Mamrez area, tragically claiming the lives of a husband and wife, in Nowshera.

Meanwhile, in Swabi, landslides in the remote Gadoon Amazai region have blocked key routes, while a flood torrent has surged into the village of Gandaf.

Meanwhile, in Mansehra, authorities warned of severe monsoon downpours. Acting on the forecast, Deputy Commissioner Mansehra issued a notification ordering the closure of both government and private educational institutions for two days.

