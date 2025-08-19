BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Import of Iranian scrap: DG Customs Valuation likely to take up matter of revision of values

Sohail Sarfraz Published 19 Aug, 2025 05:47am

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General Customs Valuation Karachi is expected to take up the matter of revision of customs values on the import of Iranian origin scrap, which is imported exclusively via land routes of Taftan, Panjgur, and Gabd.

The issue has been taken up by Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) President Muhammad Ayub Maryani with the officials of the directorate valuation Karachi.

The industry has requested the directorate an urgent review of Valuation Ruling No. 63/2025.

New customs values on import of iron & steel scrap fixed

According to the sources, the Director General Customs Valuation Karachi will review the request of the industry on realistic assessment of duties and taxes on the import of low quality of Iranian Scrap.

According to the QCCI presentation to the directorate, with reference to Valuation Ruling No. 63/2025 dated 08-08-2025, issued after the stakeholder meeting held on July 29, 2025 under section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969, the Quetta Chamber of Commerce & Industry (QCCI) conveyed its gratitude for allowing a deduction of US$ 60/MT on LME-linked customs value for scrap imports through land routes on account of freight. This recognition of freight advantage for land route trade is highly appreciated.

However, after carefully further reviewing VR 63/2025, it has been found that the US$ 60/MT deduction does not fully reflect the unique economic realities of Iranian origin scrap, which is imported exclusively via land routes (Taftan, Panjgur, and 250-Gabd) and is not imported through any seaport of Pakistan or elsewhere due to U.S. sanctions.

Key Considerations Supporting Urgent Revision of VR 63/2025:

a) Lower Quality of Iranian Scrap: “Iranian and CARs-origin” scrap is generally of lower quality compared to European/US scrap. This factor has historically been recognized in customs valuation through deeper discounts.

b) The Sales Tax SRO 170(1)/2008: When customs duty on scrap imports was zero, FBR issued Sales Tax SRO 170(1)/2008 dated 22-02-2008, wherein the assessed value for re-rollable scrap

imported via land routes from Iran/Afghanistan was fixed at US$ 275/MT on account of its inferior quality and low freight charges, whereas the value for scrap at sea ports remained US$440/MT at that time. This policy clearly reflected both the lower quality and the cheaper rate of Iranian scrap due to sanctions.

c) The Valuation Ruling (VR 1566/2021): A 35 percent discount was accorded to land route scrap imports, which satisfied stakeholders and aligned with market realities. The present deduction of US$ 60/MT is substantially below this benchmark.

In light of the above, and under the powers vested in the Director General Valuation under Section 25D of the Customs Act, 1969, the Quetta Chamber of Commerce & Industry requested an urgent review of Valuation Ruling No. 63/2025.

The industry urged that a realistic and equitable discount be restored, ideally closer to the precedent of 35% under VR 1566/2021 or at least in line with the historic precedent of 37.5 percent discount reflected in Sales tax SRO 170(1)/2008.

