BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
DCL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
DGKC 192.50 Increased By ▲ 8.22 (4.46%)
FCCL 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
GCIL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
HUBC 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.04%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.37%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.83%)
MLCF 89.75 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.42%)
NBP 147.01 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.1%)
PAEL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.2%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (2.59%)
PREMA 42.86 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (10.01%)
PRL 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
PTC 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SNGP 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.43%)
SSGC 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
TPLP 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TREET 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
TRG 56.85 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.92%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 15,103 Increased By 140.9 (0.94%)
BR30 42,619 Increased By 540.8 (1.29%)
KSE100 148,196 Increased By 1704.8 (1.16%)
KSE30 45,271 Increased By 438.2 (0.98%)
Aug 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-08-19

Iran warns war with Israel could resume at any time

AFP Published 19 Aug, 2025 05:47am

TEHRAN: A senior Iranian official warned Monday that war with Israel could erupt at any moment, describing the current lull after June’s 12-day conflict as only a temporary halt.

“We must be prepared at every moment for confrontation; right now, we are not even in a ceasefire (agreement); we are in a cessation of hostilities,” said First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref.

The fighting in June saw Israel bombard Iranian nuclear and military sites, as well as residential areas, killing more than 1,000 people, including senior commanders and nuclear scientists.

Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes that killed dozens in Israel.

The United States announced a halt in fighting on June 24, two days after it joined the war by bombing Iranian nuclear facilities. But there was no agreement formalising the ceasefire, only an undeclared pause in hostilities.

On Sunday, Yahya Rahim Safavi, a military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told Iranian media the country was “preparing plans for the worst-case scenario”.

“We are not in a ceasefire now, we are in a war phase, it could break down at any time, there is no protocol, no regulations, no agreement between us and the Israelis, between us and the Americans,” he said in remarks carried by the Shargh daily.

“A ceasefire means ceasing attacks; that could change at any time,” he added.

Since then, Iranian officials have insisted the country is not seeking war but is ready for another confrontation.

Western powers accuse Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons through its atomic programme, a charge Tehran strongly denies.

Iran Iranian officials Iran Israel war Mohammad Reza Aref

Comments

200 characters

Iran warns war with Israel could resume at any time

Aurangzeb for unlocking capital market potential

Private sector vital for economy: Aurangzeb

Commercial, revenue and fiscal cases: Body to address issue of protracted litigation and injunctive orders

Rains, floods: PM pledges support to survivors

Travel advisory issued: NDMA sees two more rain spells

Leather import & export: Govt approves removal of quarantine certificate condition

Used imported cars: Personal baggage and gift schemes may be merged

Heavy rains add to people’s misery across KP

Import of Iranian scrap: DG Customs Valuation likely to take up matter of revision of values

OGDCL completes commissioning of Jhal Magsi project

Read more stories