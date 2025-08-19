BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
DCL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
DGKC 192.50 Increased By ▲ 8.22 (4.46%)
FCCL 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
GCIL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
HUBC 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.04%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.37%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.83%)
MLCF 89.75 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.42%)
NBP 147.01 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.1%)
PAEL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.2%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (2.59%)
PREMA 42.86 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (10.01%)
PRL 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
PTC 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SNGP 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.43%)
SSGC 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
TPLP 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TREET 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
TRG 56.85 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.92%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 15,103 Increased By 140.9 (0.94%)
BR30 42,619 Increased By 540.8 (1.29%)
KSE100 148,196 Increased By 1704.8 (1.16%)
KSE30 45,271 Increased By 438.2 (0.98%)
Aug 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-19

OGDCL completes commissioning of Jhal Magsi project

Recorder Report Published 19 Aug, 2025 05:47am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced the successful completion and commissioning of the Jhal Magsi Development Project.

The fast-track development was made possible through incentives approved by the Government of Pakistan.

The project is currently producing around 14 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of pipeline-quality gas and 45 barrels per day (BPD) of condensate.

OGDCL finds significant gas reserves in Sindh

The gas has been injected into the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) network through a newly-built 98-kilometre pipeline constructed by the SSGCL from the Jhal Magsi field to its tie-in point.

Development work on the project began in February 2024 after the Government of Pakistan approved incentives, including the conversion from the 1997 Petroleum Policy to the Marginal Field Gas Pricing Policy.

The project was accorded high priority to address the country’s energy needs and was completed on an accelerated timeline despite various technical and territorial challenges.

The scope of work included the installation of an Amine Unit, Dehydration Unit, Hot Oil Package, power generation facilities, and gathering systems.

The Jhal Magsi Field consists of two wells and is a joint venture operated by the OGDCL, which holds a 56 percent working interest.

Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) holds 24 percent, while Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) has 20 percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

OGDCL ssgcl energy sector gas supply gas sector government of pakistan GHPL Pakistan Oilfields Limited Jhal Magsi project

Comments

200 characters

OGDCL completes commissioning of Jhal Magsi project

Aurangzeb for unlocking capital market potential

Private sector vital for economy: Aurangzeb

Commercial, revenue and fiscal cases: Body to address issue of protracted litigation and injunctive orders

Rains, floods: PM pledges support to survivors

Travel advisory issued: NDMA sees two more rain spells

Leather import & export: Govt approves removal of quarantine certificate condition

Used imported cars: Personal baggage and gift schemes may be merged

Heavy rains add to people’s misery across KP

Import of Iranian scrap: DG Customs Valuation likely to take up matter of revision of values

Read more stories