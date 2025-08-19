OGDCL completes commissioning of Jhal Magsi project

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced the successful completion and commissioning of the Jhal Magsi Development Project.

The fast-track development was made possible through incentives approved by the Government of Pakistan.

The project is currently producing around 14 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of pipeline-quality gas and 45 barrels per day (BPD) of condensate.

OGDCL finds significant gas reserves in Sindh

The gas has been injected into the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) network through a newly-built 98-kilometre pipeline constructed by the SSGCL from the Jhal Magsi field to its tie-in point.

Development work on the project began in February 2024 after the Government of Pakistan approved incentives, including the conversion from the 1997 Petroleum Policy to the Marginal Field Gas Pricing Policy.

The project was accorded high priority to address the country’s energy needs and was completed on an accelerated timeline despite various technical and territorial challenges.

The scope of work included the installation of an Amine Unit, Dehydration Unit, Hot Oil Package, power generation facilities, and gathering systems.

The Jhal Magsi Field consists of two wells and is a joint venture operated by the OGDCL, which holds a 56 percent working interest.

Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) holds 24 percent, while Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) has 20 percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025