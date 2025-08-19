Flash floods in KP: UNICEF saddened by loss of life and devastation

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life and devastation caused by the recent flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Since 15 August, 333 people lost their lives, including 21 children, in the flood-affected province. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and to all communities affected by this disaster,” Pernille Ironside, UNICEF representative in Pakistan said in a statement on Monday.

UNICEF has already dispatched essential medicines to affected areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan and stands ready to scale-up support to the Government of Pakistan’s coordinated response as needed to ensure the safety and well-being of children and families.

The toll on children is particularly severe, as displacement, disruption to education, and limited access to clean water pose significant risks to their health and survival. During emergencies, children face heightened protection risks, including exploitation and abuse, and urgently need psychosocial support to help them cope with trauma and loss.

Many schools have been damaged or destroyed, while others are serving as temporary shelters for the thousands of people displaced, further limiting children’s access to learning and safe spaces.

Despite contributing the least to climate change, children pay the highest price from increasingly destructive extreme weather events.

This year’s monsoon rains have already been 50-60 per cent more intense than 2024, tragically claiming the lives of 171 children and injuring 256 more since 26 June. With further heavy rains, cloudbursts, and flash floods forecast until mid-September, the UNICEF remains on high alert.

Together with our partners, the UNICEF is committed to delivering critical support, helping children and communities recover, and building resilience to future climate shocks.

