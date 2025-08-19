BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Pakistan

UAF marks National Tree Plantation Day

Press Release Published 19 Aug, 2025 05:47am

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) marked National Tree Plantation Day and held awareness walk and tree plantation drive at the campus. The event was organized by the Department of Forestry and Range Management in collaboration with the Green Youth Movement Club. The walk commenced from Faculty of Agriculture was ended at Admin block.

In his message, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that tree plantation is not just an activity but it is our national and moral responsibility to safeguard our environment for the future generations.

He said that every individual must play his role in making country greener and cleaner.

He said that tree plantation must become a regular feature of our lives to ensure long-term environmental benefits.

Dean Social Sciences Dr Babar Shehbaz, Dean Food Sciences Dr Imran Pasha, Dr Shahid Mahmood, Dr Ahmad Sattar, Chairman Forestry Dr Irfan Ahmad, Director CABB Dr Bushra Sadia, Chairman Entomology Dr Waseem Akram, Dr Nadeem Abbas, Chairman Plant Pathology Dr Abdul Rehman, Dr Fahad Rashid, Dr Naveed Farah, Dr Shakeel Ahmad, Dr Asif, Dr Haroon Rashid, Dr Muhammad Farrukh, Librarian Umar Farooq, Principal Officer Jahanzaib Tariq and other notables attended.

They said that increasing greenery is essential to combat climate changes and protect biodiversity. They said that students are the real ambassador of the change who can spread awareness through such kind of campaigns about sustainable living. They said that every plant we grow today is an investment in the well-being of our future generations. They said that we should encourage everyone in our surroundings to adopt tree plantation as a regular habit.

